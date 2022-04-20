 ZF Makes TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads Available for Order -
News

ZF Makes TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads Available for Order

 

on

ZF Aftermarket announced today the full line availability of its TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads. The first full aftermarket brake pad line for electric and hybrid vehicles, TRW Electric Blue supports ZF Group’s sustainability goals by offering high-quality, copper-free replacement pads that reduce noise, vibration and dust emissions on carbon-reducing vehicles.

While EVs and HVs account for a small part of total U.S. vehicle sales, purchases of EVs increased 83% in 2021, and HV sales rose by 76% in the same period. TRW Electric Blue meets the need for OE-quality replacement brake pads for this growing segment with 75 SKUs covering most EVs and HVs in the U.S.

Designed to match OE specifications to provide like-new braking, TRW Electric Blue’s design achieves a noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) score of over 9/10 — exceeding the OE specification of 7/10. The pads come with applicable hardware and have shim technology which follows OE configurations including decoupling, textured, smooth/multilayered, and double adhesive technologies for enhanced noise-dampening properties.

Named the “Best New Hard Part” in the AAPEX New Product Showcase at Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2021, TRW brand Electric Blue brake pads feature copper-free formulations — in compliance with Better Brakes Law (“BBL”) requirements — and emit less dust than traditional brake pads. Their distinctive blue sheen helps users differentiate them from other pads.

“We are quickly evolving toward a more electrified future of mobility, and TRW is supporting that evolution with high-quality replacement parts for electric and hybrid vehicles,” said Mark Cali, Head of Independent Aftermarket, USC at ZF Aftermarket. “We are proud to make the full line available as we approach Earth Day, an occasion to reflect on the importance of environmental stewardship and to recommit to a sustainable future.” ZF Group has an ambitious climate strategy, with the objective of achieving climate neutrality across all emission categories by 2040. ZF plans to reduce production-related emissions by 80% by 2030 as compared to 2019. ZF is working to reduce emissions along its entire supply chain and to minimize the environmental impact of its products. Learn more about ZF’s sustainability initiatives in the 2021 Annual Report.

