ZF Makes TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads Available for Order

ZF Aftermarket announced today the full line availability of its TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads. The first full aftermarket brake pad line for electric and hybrid vehicles, TRW Electric Blue supports ZF Group’s sustainability goals by offering high-quality, copper-free replacement pads that reduce noise, vibration and dust emissions on carbon-reducing vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

While EVs and HVs account for a small part of total U.S. vehicle sales, purchases of EVs increased 83% in 2021, and HV sales rose by 76% in the same period. TRW Electric Blue meets the need for OE-quality replacement brake pads for this growing segment with 75 SKUs covering most EVs and HVs in the U.S. Designed to match OE specifications to provide like-new braking, TRW Electric Blue’s design achieves a noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) score of over 9/10 — exceeding the OE specification of 7/10. The pads come with applicable hardware and have shim technology which follows OE configurations including decoupling, textured, smooth/multilayered, and double adhesive technologies for enhanced noise-dampening properties.

Advertisement