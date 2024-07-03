Zum EV’s Prakash Named 2024 Innovator of the Year

Dr. Pallav Prakash, the EV Program Manager for Zum, has been named the 2024 Innovator of the Year by Student Transportation News (STN). The award “recognizes an individual who has made significant, tangible contributions to the industry.” Zum said Prakash was honored for his “exceptional leadership and pioneering work to electrify Zum’s school bus fleets.”

“The key to innovative success is having the right team, and I share this award with my outstanding colleagues and partners who have helped improve the lives of children and communities through student transportation,” said Prakash. “I am tremendously grateful to STN for this honor, and I am proud to dedicate my career to driving the clean energy sector forward.”

Prakash’s role at Zum includes coordinating with educational institutions, local utilities, community stakeholders and regulators. In May, Zum announced that Oakland Unified School District will be the first major school district in the U.S. to transition to a 100% electrified school bus system. The company said Prakash and his team set a new industry benchmark by successfully navigating the local utility permit process and completing the construction phase in record time.

Prakash will receive his award at STN’s Green Bus Summit on July 14 in Reno, Nevada.