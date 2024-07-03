 Zum EV's Prakash Named 2024 Innovator of the Year

EV Bizz

Zum EV’s Prakash Named 2024 Innovator of the Year

Dr. Pallav Prakash will receive the honor from Student Transportation News on July 14 in Reno, Nevada.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Dr. Pallav Prakash, the EV Program Manager for Zum, has been named the 2024 Innovator of the Year by Student Transportation News (STN). The award “recognizes an individual who has made significant, tangible contributions to the industry.” Zum said Prakash was honored for his “exceptional leadership and pioneering work to electrify Zum’s school bus fleets.”

“The key to innovative success is having the right team, and I share this award with my outstanding colleagues and partners who have helped improve the lives of children and communities through student transportation,” said Prakash. “I am tremendously grateful to STN for this honor, and I am proud to dedicate my career to driving the clean energy sector forward.”

Prakash’s role at Zum includes coordinating with educational institutions, local utilities, community stakeholders and regulators. In May, Zum announced that Oakland Unified School District will be the first major school district in the U.S. to transition to a 100% electrified school bus system.  The company said Prakash and his team set a new industry benchmark by successfully navigating the local utility permit process and completing the construction phase in record time.

Prakash will receive his award at STN’s Green Bus Summit on July 14 in Reno, Nevada.

EV Bizz

Zapp EV to Appoint Manufacturing Partner in India

Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited will be Zapp’s contract manufacturing partner for sales of the i300 in India.

Published:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited announced that it intends to appoint Bounce Electric 1 Private Limited as its contract manufacturing partner for sales of the i300 in India. Bounce already operates a domestic vehicle assembly facility and may further assist with distribution of i300 in the country.

“India is one of the largest markets in the world for sales of two-wheelers and the number of premium models sold there is estimated to be more than four times the number of all models sold in the US," said Swin Chatsuwan, founder and CEO of Zapp EV. "We think the design attributes of i300 make it an excellent solution for personal mobility with India’s growing purchasing power and urban densification. Our plan to scale the business in India from an initial minimum capacity of 5,000 units per year is not dependent on any dedicated charging infrastructure since the i300’s removable and portable battery packs can be charged from any wall socket, making this a huge market opportunity for both companies.”

Read Full Article

