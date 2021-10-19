 PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021

on

Electrical System Reliability Impacts Performance

on

Volvo Trucks: Taking The First Electric Truck Step Together

on

Maximize Fuel Economy With Wheel Position In Mind
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO) Video
play

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO)

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Heavy Duty

PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021

PRT will be in Booth A2061 at the Sands Expo.
 

on

PRT and PRT HEAVY DUTY, brands of ADD USA group, will be exhibiting new products and various first-to-market applications at the upcoming AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

PRT will be in Booth A2061 at the Sands Expo.

Some of the launches apply to late-model vehicles such as the 2019 Toyota Camry, as well as the 2019-2021 Jeep Cherokee.

In the heavy-duty segment, the company has an extensive portfolio of applications, including a new package and a solution that fits a wide range of cement mixers.

“We are delighted to come back to in-person events and present these new products and first- to-market applications to our clients,” explained Bruno Bello, director of global category and marketing at PRT. “As an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products, bringing the best solutions to our clients at the AAPEX show.”

Advertisement

ADD USA is one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

For more information, call 770-238-1611, visit www.prtautoparts.com or follow the company on social networks @prtautoparts.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment
Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician