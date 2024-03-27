AAPEX Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Shows in 2023  

Trade Show Executive (TSE) has recognized AAPEX as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows that took place in the United States in 2023, marking the second consecutive year for the event to earn its place on TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.

AAPEX 2023 made the Fastest 50 honoree list in two categories: Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space and Exhibiting Companies. The event had a sold-out show floor and welcomed more than 2,600 exhibiting manufacturer and supplier companies representing 42 countries.

AAPEX annually unites the more than $1.8 trillion global automotive aftermarket in Las Vegas for the latest product innovations and technologies, business opportunities, networking and service-professional training.

This year’s event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Thursday, Nov. 7, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. Earlier this year, AAPEX 2024 officially announced plans to expand into Caesars Forum to accommodate additional exhibiting companies and pavilions.

The Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association (ATRA) Powertrain Expo, the largest gathering of transmission repair specialists in the world, also recently announced it will take place at AAPEX 2024, adding approximately 100 exhibiting companies to Joe’s Garage located on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo.

AAPEX will be honored during TSE’s Fastest 50 Awards & Summit, taking place Wednesday, May 8, through Friday, May 10, at Resorts World Las Vegas.