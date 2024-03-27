 AAPEX Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Shows in 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

AAPEX Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Shows in 2023  

This is the second consecutive year that AAPEX earned a spot in TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Trade Show Executive (TSE) has recognized AAPEX as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows that took place in the United States in 2023, marking the second consecutive year for the event to earn its place on TSE’s Fastest 50 Class. 

Related Articles

AAPEX 2023 made the Fastest 50 honoree list in two categories: Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space and Exhibiting Companies. The event had a sold-out show floor and welcomed more than 2,600 exhibiting manufacturer and supplier companies representing 42 countries.   

AAPEX annually unites the more than $1.8 trillion global automotive aftermarket in Las Vegas for the latest product innovations and technologies, business opportunities, networking and service-professional training.

This year’s event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Thursday, Nov. 7, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. Earlier this year, AAPEX 2024 officially announced plans to expand into Caesars Forum to accommodate additional exhibiting companies and pavilions. 

The Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association (ATRA) Powertrain Expo, the largest gathering of transmission repair specialists in the world, also recently announced it will take place at AAPEX 2024, adding approximately 100 exhibiting companies to Joe’s Garage located on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo. 

AAPEX will be honored during TSE’s Fastest 50 Awards & Summit, taking place Wednesday, May 8, through Friday, May 10, at Resorts World Las Vegas. 

You May Also Like

News

DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Petition

The petition expands consumer access to vehicle operational, diagnostic and telematics data.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers applauds the March 14 submission from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to the U.S Copyright Office supporting MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ petition for a new exemption to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)’s anti-circumvention provisions, which prohibit bypassing copyright protection systems. MEMA’s proposed exemption would allow consumers to view their vehicle’s telematics data and share that data with third-party repairers. The DOJ and FTC agreed with MEMA that providing consumers access to their vehicle’s telematics data would pose a minimal threat to copyright holders. Just as important, they agreed that this data could be accessed without increasing cybersecurity risks. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
New Rislone ‘DEF Crystal Clean’ Clears P20EE Codes

The product scrubs away crystal contaminants from the selective catalytic reduction systems of diesel cars, trucks and SUVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video

The goal is to emphasize the need for federal REPAIR Act legislation, according to the Auto Care Association.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ATP Expands Graywerks Line of Harmonic Balancers

This expansion increases coverage by 25 million vehicles for popular makes and models that are growing in demand.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
SMP Announces New Oil Filter Housing Kits

The kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks, according to SMP.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NTK Technologies Announces Merger into Niterra North America

The merger will take effect on April 1, and NTK Technologies will begin operating under Niterra North America Inc.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
HD Repair Shops Report Increases in Counter Sales, Labor Rates

The data comes from a Fullbay report published in partnership with ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
PGI Wins Quality Award from NAPA Auto Parts

Premium Guard, Inc. was recognized for its leadership and excellence in quality.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff