NACAT Opens Registration for 50th Anniversary Conference & Expo

The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for its historic 50th anniversary NACAT Conference & Expo.

Held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Plainfield Indianapolis Airport, the conference will run from July 22 to July 25, 2024. Early bird pricing for NACAT members is $550 before May 15, with rates increasing to $625 after that date. Non-member registration is $650 before May 15 and $725 after. Register now to secure your spot and take advantage of discounted rates!

The NACAT Conference & Expo equips automotive educators with a wide array of topics including how to teach topics to students and hands-on experiences to enhance classroom teaching. From cutting-edge technology assistance to advanced troubleshooting techniques, attendees gain insights and resources to enrich their curriculum and engage students effectively. With interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and collaborative sessions, educators can acquire practical skills and innovative teaching methods that they can immediately implement in their classrooms. This is an opportunity to bring back educational techniques and strategies that will empower students for success.

Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive training package, including all training sessions, continental breakfast (if staying at the Embassy Suites), lunch on Monday through Thursday, refreshment breaks, and exclusive events such as the first-time attendee meeting, welcome reception, and family bbq with valve cover races.

In addition, NACAT offers a ‘letter to school administrators’ available for download on their website. This document empowers attendees to secure permission from their school administrators to attend NACAT by providing a fully written template for approval.

The conference agenda is now available on their website, featuring an opening general session and keynote speaker on Monday, July 22, from 12pm to 2pm. Renowned automotive education expert Dave Macholz will present “Embracing Technological Change in Automotive Education,” offering invaluable insights into the future of our industry.

Join NACAT for their welcome reception on Monday, July 22, from 6pm to 8pm, hosted at the Don Schumacher Racing facility which includes a tour of the Precision Manufacturing area (must be a US citizen to take part in the tour). Connect with fellow educators, industry professionals, and exhibitors in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to enhance your skills, network with peers, and celebrate 50 years of automotive education excellence with NACAT. Attendees can earn up to 22 educational hours by participating in a diverse range of workshops and seminars tailored to their professional development needs. For more information about courses, agenda, and to register, visit nacat.org.