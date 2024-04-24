 Guess The Car Stirs Up Some Conflict

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

We’re cooking up some challenges with the latest Guess The Car Puzzle! Thanks to everyone who contributed spice to the recipe! We did give a clue in the original post by asking for the TYPE of car, not a particular vehicle model.

What TYPE of car is this (not a brand or model)?

The answer to this weeks’s puzzle was the ROADSTER, though it wasn’t obvious to EVERYONE…the StudeBAKER was an interesting interpretation of the image, but in the end, here are the 10 lucky winners who were randomly selected to receive a $10 Starbucks Gift Card.

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
Connor MIchael, Grand River Tech School, Chillicothe, MO
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Chloe Bauer, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Mark Konzelman, Northshore Technical Community College, Lacombe, LA
• Adam Arndt, Bonneville High School, Ogden, UT
• Dan Murphy, Nature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, FL
• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, High Point, NC

Play This Week’s Pop Quiz Here!

Up next is our challenging Pop Quiz. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, April 28, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

