What to Expect at AAPEX 2024

AAPEX is releasing more information on what you can expect from the 2024 event. “This year, look for additional opportunities to connect with your peers, co-located events that bring more of the industry together and a larger-than-life show floor that expands into the Forum – a new, top-of-the-line space featuring more exhibitors and products,” AAPEX said.
“Year after year, attending AAPEX keeps you informed about innovations and evolutions in the automotive aftermarket. You’ll receive top-level education from the leaders in the field and discover innovations in specialty sections, explore new products, and view live-action demos in a real garage setting with running cars on service bays and lifts,” AAPEX added.
- Discover new-to-market solutions: Be there for product launches and know the trends that can give your business an edge.
- Get in-person training: Gain firsthand experience that will help you adapt to changing standards and technology with live simulations and demos.
- Learn from the experts: Gain insights on industry trends, emerging technology, business management, and technical advances through informative education sessions and engaging keynotes.
- Grow your network: Build and strengthen relationships with peers and vendors from across the United States and around the world.
Registration for AAPEX opens April 29.