What to Expect at AAPEX 2024

The 2024 AAPEX Show will take place November 5-7 in Las Vegas.

Emma Henderson
By Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:

AAPEX is releasing more information on what you can expect from the 2024 event. “This year, look for additional opportunities to connect with your peers, co-located events that bring more of the industry together and a larger-than-life show floor that expands into the Forum – a new, top-of-the-line space featuring more exhibitors and products,” AAPEX said.

“Year after year, attending AAPEX keeps you informed about innovations and evolutions in the automotive aftermarket. You’ll receive top-level education from the leaders in the field and discover innovations in specialty sections, explore new products, and view live-action demos in a real garage setting with running cars on service bays and lifts,” AAPEX added.

  • Discover new-to-market solutions: Be there for product launches and know the trends that can give your business an edge.
  • Get in-person training: Gain firsthand experience that will help you adapt to changing standards and technology with live simulations and demos.
  • Learn from the experts: Gain insights on industry trends, emerging technology, business management, and technical advances through informative education sessions and engaging keynotes.
  • Grow your network: Build and strengthen relationships with peers and vendors from across the United States and around the world.

Registration for AAPEX opens April 29.

