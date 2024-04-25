CRC To Auction 2006 Pontiac GTO

On May 15, 2024, CRC Industries will auction off a perfectly preserved 2006 Pontiac GTO to benefit the TechForce Foundation, a non-profit organization that funds education and champions young people who aspire to work in the trades. The auction, hosted by MECUM Auto Auction, will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN. The GTO was built and tuned by NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Clay Millican and Jeff Lutz of Street Outlaws and Lutz Race Cars and 100% of the proceeds from the sale will go to the TechForce Foundation.

Clay Millican and Jeff Lutz will both be on hand at the auction, along with Steven Drake, President of CRC Industries, Americas. Students from local tech schools will also be in attendance.

If you are interested in attending the auction, speaking with representatives of CRC Industries or the TechForce Foundation, or would like more information about this vehicle, please contact:

