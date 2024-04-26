 Clutch “No Release” Problems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Automotive

Clutch “No Release” Problems

Poor clutch release makes it difficult to start and stop the vehicle or change gears.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:
Clutch Release

“No release” is probably the most common of all clutch problems. The purpose of the clutch is to couple and decouple the engine and transmission. Poor clutch release makes it difficult to start and stop the vehicle or change gears.

Related Articles

Common Clutch release problems

Air in a hydraulic release ­system;

A flywheel that has been machined too thin; or

A flywheel where the step or cup dimension is out of ­specification.

Another condition may be that the disc damper can interfere with flywheel crank bolts, resulting in no release as well. Flywheel step and cup dimensions are critical to proper clutch operation. Too tall of a step or too shallow of a cup can create a “thick disc condition.” A thick disc condition will reduce or eliminate clearance between the disc, flywheel and clutch friction surfaces and cause release problems. Flywheel runout should also be inspected.

The conditions listed above account for the majority of “no release” problems, but other, less common conditions do contribute to no release, as well: Bent drive straps on the clutch, worn pilot bearings, a bent release fork, or a worn or binding release cable can all contribute to release problems. Any component in the release system that flexes, like a fork or firewall, can “absorb travel” and cause no release.

Causes of Clutch Release Problems 

External: 

  • Contaminated hydraulic fluid;
  • Incorrect release system adjustment;
  • Air in the hydraulic release system;
  • Defective or worn release system ­components;
  • Defective or worn pedal bushings or ­brackets; or
  • Flexing of the firewall or any release ­component attachment point.

Internal:

  • Misalignment of clutch components;
  • Corroded, damaged or improperly lubricated input shaft splines;
  • Worn pilot bearing/bushing;
  • Worn bearing retainer;
  • Bent or worn release fork or pivot ball;
  • Worn linkage components;
  • Stretched release cable;
  • Excessive or incorrect flywheel machining;
  • Bent clutch drive straps;
  • Bent or distorted disc;
  • Improper transmission lubricant; or
  • Improper bolting of the clutch.

Courtesy of Schaeffler Group USA

You May Also Like

Underhood

Understanding Differences Between Aluminum And Cast Iron

Sheer material differences aside, what are the features and benefits of aluminum and iron engine components?

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that the rising cost of raw materials and supply chain disruptions over the last few years would transform our industry. However, we never envisioned the sudden demand for billet blocks to surpass that of cast iron or aluminum. The cost of cast aluminum blocks are creeping ever closer to that of their billet counterpart, therefore the additional expense is now a reasonable and practical upgrade for our racers. 

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbocharger Oil Leaks

Ford has revised the service information for the inspection and pinpoint tests of the turbocharger and oil lines.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ADAS False Activation Evolution

Since 2006, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have evolved from active cruise control to autonomous driving controls.

By Andrew Markel
Crankshaft Counterweights And Balancing

Imbalance in the engine exhibits vibration and damage. Balancing becomes critical to any engine build.

By Eric Garbe
Diagnosing Misfires

What if there are no codes and a misfire is intermittent? This is where it gets complicated. 

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

The Importance Of ADAS Calibrations

Following best practices and using appropriate equipment ensure customer satisfaction and safety.

By Joe Keene
Fuel Pressure Diagnostic Service

Use a scan tool that can look at special direct fuel injection parameters and perform bidirectional tests.

By Andrew Markel
Why Do Vehicles Go Out Of Alignment?

If camber, caster or toe are out of specifications, there is usually a reason why.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Here are six tips to use when diagnosing a vehicle with a dead battery. 

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff