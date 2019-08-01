Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Water Pump Weep Hole Drains Are Moving

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

Andrew Markel covers how the drain for some water pump weep holes is moving to the block or front cover on some engines. The new location can make it difficult to diagnose a leaking water pump shaft seal or worn bearing. Many of these water pumps are turned by the timing chain or belt and can be buried deep under the front cover of the engine. Some of these leaks may look like a cracked block or leaking freeze plug. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

