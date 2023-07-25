 JEEP Steering Shimmy Solution

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Automotive

JEEP Steering Shimmy Solution

Replacement of the steering damper with AE level or newer is recommended.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Wrangler 2017-Newer

Related Articles

If a driver complains of a shimmy in the steering wheel after hitting an irregularity in the road surface such as an expansion joint, pothole or bump. Replacement of the steering damper with AE level or newer (AE will be the last two position of the steering box part number) is recommended. Vehicles built after 4/9/2019 are equipped with the new design damper.

Ensure the damper is orientated with the bulge down. AE level dampers have an orientation direction. See the images below for orientation. AE and later dampers have a purge routine performed off the vehicle with the rod end up. 

It is important to prime the new damper using five continuous compressions. Each cycle consists of a full compression and a full extension stroke, without stops as fast as possible. Use large screwdrivers inserted in the bushings to aid in purging. This will allow y

You May Also Like

Underhood

Diagnosing Misfires

What if there are no codes and a misfire is intermittent? This is where it gets complicated. 

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

What is a misfire? Is a misfire when the cylinder does not fire? Is it when the cylinder fires too soon or too late? The answer is “yes” to both questions. Some misfire complaints are a flashing check engine light, and a P0300 to P0312 diagnostic trouble code (DTC) indicates that one or more cylinders are misfiring. This is the easiest misfire to diagnose. But, what if there are no codes and a misfire is intermittent? This is where it gets complicated. 

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
Brake Pad Ecology

The leading source of particulate emissions come from brake pads and tires.

By Andrew Markel
OBDII Connectors

OBDII connectors serve as the main communication point between the technician and the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
Gen 1 Wheel Bearings

Removing and installing these bearings requires the correct tools and patience.

By Andrew Markel
Wheel Bearing Service Tips

When faced with any noise complaint, take the time to test-drive the car.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

The first thing you need to realize is that no seal is perfect.

By Andrew Markel
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Learning the cryptic codes on the brake pad or shoe will tell you a lot of information.

By Andrew Markel
Battery Charging and Programming Diagnostics

Temperature changes how the battery discharges and the amount of current that can be delivered.

By Andrew Markel
Steering Angle Sensor 101

The steering angle is used by many ADAS functions, from blind-spot detection to autonomous driving.

By Andrew Markel