Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
Automotive
Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp
Models
2017 Escape w/1.5L EcoBoost engine
Some 2017 Escape equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost engine may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with only one diagnostic trouble code (DTC) stored in the PCM, P04DB.
Correction
Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.
Parts: Crankcase Pressure Sensor/Tube Assembly
Repair Procedure
1. Using the appropriate Ford scan tool or equivalent, retrieve DTCs. Is P051B stored in the PCM with P04DB?
a. Yes – this article does not apply. Refer to PTS for applicable publications and Powertrain Controls/Emissions Diagnosis (PC/ED) Manual for normal diagnostics.
b. No – proceed to Step 2.
2. Was the vehicle built on or before 1-Feb-2017?
a. Yes – proceed to Step 3.
b. No – proceed to Step 5.
3. Remove the cowl panel.
4. Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly.
5. Reprogram the PCM using the latest version of the appropriate Ford diagnostic scan tool.
Advise the customer that this vehicle is equipped with an adaptive transmission shift strategy which allows the vehicle’s computer to learn the transmission’s unique parameters and improve shift quality. When the adaptive strategy is reset, the computer will begin a relearning process. This relearning process may result in firmer than normal upshifts and downshifts for several days.