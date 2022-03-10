 Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp

on

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

on

Nissan Sonar Sensors

on

BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300?

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.

 

on

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Models

2017 Escape w/1.5L EcoBoost engine

Some 2017 Escape equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost engine may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with only one diagnostic trouble code (DTC) stored in the PCM, P04DB.

Correction

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.

Parts: Crankcase Pressure Sensor/Tube Assembly

Repair Procedure

1. Using the appropriate Ford scan tool or equivalent, retrieve DTCs. Is P051B stored in the PCM with P04DB?

a. Yes – this article does not apply. Refer to PTS for applicable publications and Powertrain Controls/Emissions Diagnosis (PC/ED) Manual for normal diagnostics.

Advertisement

b. No – proceed to Step 2.

2. Was the vehicle built on or before 1-Feb-2017?

a. Yes – proceed to Step 3.

b. No – proceed to Step 5.

3. Remove the cowl panel.

4. Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly.

5. Reprogram the PCM using the latest version of the appropriate Ford diagnostic scan tool.

Advise the customer that this vehicle is equipped with an adaptive transmission shift strategy which allows the vehicle’s computer to learn the transmission’s unique parameters and improve shift quality. When the adaptive strategy is reset, the computer will begin a relearning process. This relearning process may result in firmer than normal upshifts and downshifts for several days.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Automotive: Understanding BMW 12V Lithium Ion Battery Technology

Automotive: Watch Now: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Automotive: Subaru Injector Misfire

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician