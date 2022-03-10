Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp

Click Here to Read More

Models

2017 Escape w/1.5L EcoBoost engine

Some 2017 Escape equipped with a 1.5L EcoBoost engine may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with only one diagnostic trouble code (DTC) stored in the PCM, P04DB.

Correction

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.

Parts: Crankcase Pressure Sensor/Tube Assembly

Repair Procedure

1. Using the appropriate Ford scan tool or equivalent, retrieve DTCs. Is P051B stored in the PCM with P04DB?

a. Yes – this article does not apply. Refer to PTS for applicable publications and Powertrain Controls/Emissions Diagnosis (PC/ED) Manual for normal diagnostics.