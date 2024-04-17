 Guess The Tool Doesn't Stump Players This Week

Guess The Tool Doesn't Stump Players This Week

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Congratulations to everyone who not only knew the answer but were lucky enough to be randomly selected as a winner of a $10 Starbucks Gift Card in this week’s Guess the Tool MindGames puzzle.

The correct answer was Hog Ring Pliers. Here’s our winners:

• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, New Castle, IN
• Alex Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
• Cole Dilley, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Brodie Ouilette, John Marshall High School, Cleveland, OH
• Brian Kelly Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Nick Hummel, Matrix Trade Institute, Beachwood, OH
• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr/Sr High School, Scott, PA
Larry Martin, Princeton ISD, Princeton, TX
• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Technical and Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car. Answer all five questions correct and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 1. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to Starbucks.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox aren’t eligible to play.

Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
