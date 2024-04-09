April Crossword Puzzle Winners Were Lights Out

Early April in Northeast Ohio where Tomorrow’s Technician is produced is typically gray, dreary and cold. So when the first solar eclipses sails overhead, what’s the weather like?

Actual totality actually captured in Akron, OH.

Spectacular. You know what else was spectacular? The number of completed crossword puzzles to throw into the hopper and pull random winners from.

The good news is, you don’t have to look at this list with special glasses! Congratulations to everyone who was randomly selected to receive a $10 Starbucks Gift Card. No April fooling, just a tasty delicious treat and your name on this list.

• Hayden Chapman, Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, MO

• Mike Hagan, Cobb Innovation And Technology Academy, Marietta, GA

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Tanner Rosenkraz, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Hunter Ledgerwood, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Lilijana Holzapfel, Weymoth High School, Weymouth, MA

• Larry Martin, Princeton ISD, San Antonio, TX

• Shelton Shuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL



How did they do it? Well, they took these clues …

…and got these results.

Yeah, some of the clues were puzzlers but you all did a great job.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, April 14, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.