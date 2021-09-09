Lisle’s Long Tool Reaches Upholstery Clips

The newest Long Door Panel Tool from Lisle Corporation has long reaching capabilities. Complete with a square notch design that removes both plastic and metal clips on cars and trucks, the tool helps eliminate broken fasteners.

To use the tool, technicians have top lace the tool under the edge of the door upholstery panel and insert into the fastener as far as possible. Once inserted, the user has to simply pry up.

The large but slim tool is heat treated for durability.

For more info: lislecorp.com