 Passion Fueled By 1 Day, 2 Scoops and 3 Channels -

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Commentary

Passion Fueled By 1 Day, 2 Scoops and 3 Channels

My passion for this industry was fueled once a week, from 8 a.m. until noon or until my sister kicked me out - what fuels yours?

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

As summer vacation has given way to fall and holiday sales and Christmas commericals are all over the airwaves, my mind recently drifted back to the best time of the year. When I was a kid, there was nothing better on a Saturday morning than waking up before the rest of the family, pouring a huge bowl of breakfast cereal and plopping down on the family room floor in front of the TV.

Related Articles

My Saturday morning cartoons were ready to start. 

Planning out the morning’s viewing was always difficult, especially because my older sister and younger brother thought they deserved both some of the Sugar Pops and a chance to select the next half-hour’s viewing. That’s why being first to the TV was so important. Because we had never seen a remote control, being within arm’s length of the channel changer was critical to maintaining control of the airwaves.

And yes, to clarify, we had to manually turn a dial to get to one of the three stations (you read that right – three) that our TV set was able to draw in through its set top antenna. The struggle was real.

Over the years, my cartoon favorites all seemed to include one thing: a car. Vehicles were important to me and, usually, were more critical than the characters or their actions.

I found myself particularly enamored by any Warner Brothers cartoon that had a road in it. Of course, that meant the Road Runner played a huge part in my passion for cars. The fact that I knew someone who actually drove a Plymouth Road Runner with that distinctive horn…even better.

Hong Kong Phooey, the superhero crimefighter secret identity of Penry Pooch, drove the “Phooeymobile,” an incredible car that could transform into a boat, a plane or many other vehicles, as needed. The physics were puzzling, but I managed to get past any nagging questions.

The Wacky Racers were a group of race car drivers competing in a series of nonsensical races across the country. Penelope Pitstop was the beautiful female racer, Dick Dastardly and Muttley were the villians, but my favorite was Rufus Ruffcutt and his Buzz Wagon, a log with sawblade wheels.

Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy and Scooby Doo all drove from adventure to adventure in the Mystery Mobile. The Flintstones got where they were going through the courtesy of Fred’s two feet. The Jetsons had flying cars, for crying out loud, vehicles I’m still waiting for.

And, when Pops would outfit the Mach 5 with some new gadget for Speed Racer’s benefit? Oh, I was in heaven.

And – especially at Christmas, when it came time to make the annual list – the commercials were just as important, at least when Evel Knievel’s Stunt Cycle or the SSP Crash Up Derby cars were shown. And don’t get me started on the Matchbox vs. Hot Wheels vs. Johnny Lightning debate. 

I say all this because those of us who have been around this sitcom called life all have had inspiration for our careers that we may not have even realized helped fuel our passions. For some, it’s ridiculous animation and cheesy voice actors. For others, it’s an influential teacher or mentor.

I have had the pleasure of getting to meet many instructors who have been much more inspirational to their students – future members of the transportation repair industry – than any amount of super-sweet cereal was to me. 

My passion for this industry was fueled once a week, from 8 a.m. until noon or until I had to get up from the floor and clean my room – you get to experience it every day in your classroom from your teachers and teammates. Don’t turn the channel – this is a pretty exciting show.

You May Also Like

Commentary

Managing Your Time

Here are 5 tips to help manage your time, to effectively accomplish the goals you’ve set.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah

Plenty of us can relate to being in a position where we may have felt like we had the whole world on our shoulders. So much to do, not enough time.

With the school year coming to an end soon, I can imagine many of you are cramming to tie up loose ends.

Read Full Article

More Commentary Posts
Being More Motivated

Set and reach your goals together.

By Doug Kaufman
Parts and Artificial Intelligence

In the past 25 years, things have changed with the Internet.

By Andrew Markel
Our Image Problem

If you search the term “mechanic” you get an interesting idea on how different cultures value repair professionals.

By Andrew Markel
Are You Ready to Rock in 2023?

Vehicle Care RockStars is a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves.

By Amy Antenora

Other Posts

Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Future Techs Aren’t The Only Ones In Short Supply

Who’s going to teach the next generation of technicians?

By Doug Kaufman
Why Are Cars So Expensive to Fix?

A combination of everything people require makes vehicle repairs so expensive.

By Andrew Markel
Staying Engaged Over Break

Here are 5 things you can do to keep your mind engaged while you are on break.

By Nadine Battah