Connect with us

Tools & Products

Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Impact Wrench, Socket Set

Now through May 10, when you buy the Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Air Impact Wrench, get a free stubby impact socket set.
Advertisement
 

on

The 1/2-in. Drive Mini Air Impact Wrench (AWP050M) offers 635 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque in a compact body. It also features a variable-speed trigger for optimal speed regulation, one-hand forward/reverse with integrated three-position regulator for ease of use and a rubber-injected overlay that is resistant to oils and acids.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 15-piece 1/2-in. Drive Metric Stubby Impact Socket Set (E041661) features a through hole for a retaining ring and/or pin, a tough black satin finish and is made of forged molybdenum steel. Included sizes range from 3/8 in. to 1 in.

Now through May 10, 2020, when you buy the Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Air Impact Wrench, get a free stubby impact socket set.

For more information, visit mactools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Impact Wrench, Socket Set

on

Clore Light-N-Carry 750 Max Lumen LED Torch Light

on

Champion To Manufacture Products To Help Combat COVID-19

on

B'laster Donates Hand Sanitizer To Local First Responders
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Spark Plug Heat Ranges

Tools & Products: Clore Light-N-Carry 750 Max Lumen LED Torch Light

Undercar: TPMS Tip: Air Chuck Or Err Chuck

Tools & Products: Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Impact Wrench, Socket Set

News: Mitchell 1 Offers ProDemand Video-Based Certificate Program
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect