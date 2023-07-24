 Toyota Milliwave Calibration Tips

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Automotive

Toyota Milliwave Calibration Tips

Calibration is necessary due to several factors affecting the radar’s functionality.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

The Toyota millimeter-wave radar system consists of several components, including a radar sensor, control module and associated wiring. Mounted typically in the vehicle’s grille or front bumper, the milliwave radar sensor emits high-frequency radio waves and measures the time it takes for them to bounce back after hitting an object. This data enables the radar system to detect and analyze the surroundings, alerting the driver to potential hazards and enabling advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, pre-collision systems and lane departure warning.

Related Articles

Calibration is the process of aligning and fine-tuning the millimeter-wave radar system to ensure precise and accurate performance. Calibration is necessary due to several factors affecting the radar’s functionality, such as vehicle modifications, impact events or component replacements. Small changes, like replacing a bumper or adjusting sensor positioning, can disrupt the radar’s alignment, leading to inaccurate readings and potential safety risks.

Vehicle Prep

You need to inspect and address basic items before you start the calibration procedure. First, check the tire inflation and set them to the correct pressure. Not doing this can change the angle of the sensor. Second, remove any heavy objects from the vehicle. Third, inspect the battery. If the battery drops below 12 volts, it can cause issues with the calibration.

Level Surface

Never assume a floor is a level. If you see drains or grates in your floor, chances are it has been poured with a very slight angle to let the water drain. If a level surface with a consistent plane is unavailable, use the Floor Slope Compensation Procedure in T-SB-0088-21 in conjunction with the appropriate service information when adjusting the millimeter wave radar sensor. The procedure uses a self-leveling laser that paints a line on the side of the car. The TSB includes a worksheet to calculate the slope of the vehicle relative to the floor. The final calculation will help you to set the inclination of the front radar target.

Clean The Sensor

The milliwave radar unit is typically mounted behind the front badge. There are exceptions for the radar sensor in the Tacoma and Tundra for some model years, these might be positioned behind the grille. Clean the sensor with a towel and ensure no bug guts are in the crevices.

Check For Codes

Before calibrating any ADAS sensor, scan all the modules for codes. The ADAS system and sensors communicate with the instrument cluster, ABS HCU, PCM and even the PCM. If there are any issues with the modules or missing data, the calibration of an ADAS sensor might abort.

Check for Recalls

Some 2018-2019 Tacoma and Tundra models were recalled due to water intrusion of the milliwave radar sensor. The involved vehicles were equipped with a Pre-Collision System (PCS). Due to the mounting of one of the system’s sensors, water can enter the sensor. This can lead to PCS deactivation or inadvertent brake activation resulting in limited deceler

You May Also Like

Undercar

Gen 1 Wheel Bearings

Removing and installing these bearings requires the correct tools and patience.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

The most challenging wheel bearing to replace is a cartridge or press-fit, otherwise known as a gen 1 wheel bearing. No matter what you call them, gen 1 wheel bearings can be found on domestic and import nameplate vehicles.

A gen 1 bearing uses an interference fit to hold the bearing in the bore. The difference in the bore and the bearing diameters is typically less than 0.001”. Inserting or removing the bearing into the knuckle requires considerable force due to this tight tolerance. 

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
Wheel Bearing Service Tips

When faced with any noise complaint, take the time to test-drive the car.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

The first thing you need to realize is that no seal is perfect.

By Andrew Markel
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Learning the cryptic codes on the brake pad or shoe will tell you a lot of information.

By Andrew Markel
Battery Charging and Programming Diagnostics

Temperature changes how the battery discharges and the amount of current that can be delivered.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Steering Angle Sensor 101

The steering angle is used by many ADAS functions, from blind-spot detection to autonomous driving.

By Andrew Markel
Auxiliary Coolant Pumps

Don’t be fooled into thinking that these pumps will go away with the surge in hybrid and electric vehicle production.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The Real Cost of Installing Cheap Brake Pads

The brake repair market is starting to become dominated by a “good enough” mentality.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Power Steering Pull

Every driver has a different threshold for a pull.

By Andrew Markel