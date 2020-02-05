The classic symptom of a bad wheel bearing is typically a cyclic chirping, squealing or growling noise that changes in proportion to vehicle speed. The sound may disappear at some speeds or only occur at certain speeds. The noise may get worse when turning, or it may disappear momentarily. So, it’s difficult to make a diagnosis based on noise alone.

Misdiagnosis

The noise can also be misleading. A caliper that’s sticking or a brake pad that’s loose and dragging may make a metallic scraping noise as it rubs against the brake rotor. The frequency of the noise will also change in proportion to vehicle speed, but will often go away or change when the brakes are lightly applied. Noise that only occurs when braking is likely a brake problem such as worn pads, not a bad wheel bearing.

Tires can cause cyclical noise if the bands have shifted or if there is a road force imbalance. Uneven wear due to alignment issues is another factor for noise. Worn or failed bushings can also cause cyclical noise to be transferred to the body and frame.

Wheel bearing noises tend to travel through the drivetrain and exit through a transmission or engine mount that’s “grounding” the noise from the drivetrain to the chassis. This grounding effect causes a wheel bearing noise to be transferred far from its point of origin. For these and other reasons, it’s often very difficult to detect the early stages of wheel bearing failure.

If the growling noise were more noticeable in a specific gear range, a worn bearing in the transmission would generally cause the bearing noise. If the bearing noise is constant regardless of acceleration or deceleration and is approximately three times wheel speed in frequency, the faulty bearing would generally be found on the transmission output shaft or the driveshaft intermediate support bearing.

Wheel bearing hub unit.

A popping or clicking noise when turning is a classic symptom of a bad outer CV joint. Also note the condition of the CV joint boot. If the boot is torn or leaking, it should be replaced regardless of the condition of the joint. If the CV joint is noisy, it needs to be replaced.

Some worn wheel bearings can often be detected by rocking the vehicle from side to side at low speeds with the steering wheel. This technique tends to increase the load on the bearings, causing the pitted bearing to become noisier than usual. This test works better when the vehicle is warm and in a parking area or roadway with light traffic.