 Ford 2.0L EcoBoost Rattle Noise

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Underhood

Ford 2.0L EcoBoost Rattle Noise

To correct the condition, follow the Service Procedure to replace the flexplate, transmission fluid pump & torque converter.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Transmission Bellhousing Noise

MODELS

  • 2015-2018 Fusion with 2.0L EcoBoost
  • 2015-2018 Lincoln MKZ 2.0L EcoBoost

CONCERN

Some 2015-2018 Fusion/MKZ vehicles equipped with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine may exhibit a rattle noise from the transmission bellhousing area. This may be more noticeable at idle. This may be due to a flexplate crack around the mounting area. To correct the condition, follow the Service Procedure to replace the flexplate, transmission fluid pump and torque converter.

Related Articles

SERVICE PROCEDURE

1. Check for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) that may be causing the rattle noise. Are there any DTCs present that could be causing the rattle noise?

  • Yes: This article does not apply. Refer to Workshop Manual (WSM), Section 100-04 for further diagnostics.
  • No: Proceed to Step 2.

2. Inspect the vehicle for possible loose or broken components near the engine or transmission that could be causing the rattle noise. The use of chassis ears may aid in narrowing down the noise to the bellhousing area. Are there any loose or broken components?

  • Yes: This article does not apply. Refer to WSM, Section 100-04 for further diagnostics.
  • No: Proceed to Step 3.

3. Remove the starter motor. Refer to WSM, Section 303-06.

4. Placing a borescope between the engine block and flexplate, inspect the flexplate for cracks near the crankshaft. NOTE: It may be necessary to rotate the engine crank to find the cracks in the flexplate. Are there any cracks present in the flexplate? See Figures 1-4.

  • Yes: proceed to Step 5.
  • No: reinstall the starter motor. Refer to WSM, Section 303-06. For further diagnostics outside this article, refer to WSM, Section 100-04. Repair is complete.

5. Remove the transmission and inspect the engine block mounting face for the presence of dowel pins. If the dowel pins are not present in the engine block, inspect the transmission for the dowel pins. If the dowel pins are present in the transmission, remove the dowel pins and reinstall into the engine block prior to transmission installation.

Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A. If dowel pins are damaged or missing, replace as needed.

6. Remove and replace the flexplate. Refer to WSM, Section 303-01B.

7. Remove and discard the torque converter.

8. Remove the torque converter housing from the transmission case. Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A. 

9. Remove the pump-to-torque converter housing bolts. Remove and discard the pump assembly and fluid filter.

Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A.

10. Replace the pump assembly and the fluid filter. Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A.

11. Remove and discard the clutch feed seals. Install the five new clutch feed seals. Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A.

12. Reassemble the transmission. Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A.

13. Install the new torque converter. Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A.

14. Apply Motorcraft Multi-Purpose Grease Spray or equivilent to the torque converter pilot hub prior to reassembly.

15. Inspect for damage on the crankshaft pilot bore. Is there damage? See Figure 5.

  • Yes: Rotate the stud hole nearest to the 12 O’clock upright position so that the damaged part of the crankshaft pilot bore is at the 12 O’clock position. This is important to endure minimal imbalance (Figure 6). 

  • No: Proceed to Step 17.

NOTE: The flexplate can be installed in multiple positions.

16. Locate the balance mark on the torque converter and rotate the stud nearest to the 12 O’clock position. The balance mark indicates the heavy side of the torque converter.

17. Install the transmission. Refer to WSM, Section 307-01A. When tightening the torque converter nuts, rotate the nearest stud the minimal amount to the window and install nut (Figure 7).

You May Also Like

Underhood

Diagnostic Strategies For Stop/Start Systems

This function of the power management system uses several modules to decide when the engine needs to stop and start.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

When trying to resolve a complaint, code or no-start/no-crank condition on a stop/start vehicle, it is essential to know how the system operates. The problem may not have a complicated reason – something simple may cause the stop/start system not to work. 

The greatest obstacle to the advancement of stop/start technology is the driver’s and technician’s lack of trust in and knowledge of the technology. Many older drivers and technicians fear that stopping and starting the engine will cause a shorter life for the battery, starter and engine. But the real fear is that the engine will not start again at a green light. 

Read Full Article

More Underhood Posts
Fuel Pressure Diagnostic Service

Use a scan tool that can look at special direct fuel injection parameters and perform bidirectional tests.

By Andrew Markel
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Andrew Markel
Tips For Understanding Belt Friction And Tension

Serpentine belts and automatic tensioners more than tripled belt life.

By Andrew Markel
Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Here are six tips to use when diagnosing a vehicle with a dead battery. 

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Compressor Oil for R1234yf

Working on R-1234yf systems is not that different from the R-134a variety.

By Andrew Markel
Ignition Coil Output

To see inductance inside the primary windings, use an amp probe placed around the positive wire for the ignition coil.

By Andrew Markel
Turbochargers on Minis

No matter if it is a BMW or MINI, when the engine stops turning, the oil flowing to the turbocharger stops.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Albemarle, Ford Form Strategic EV Production Agreement

Albemarle will supply more than 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for future Ford EV batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff