 Batteries For Stop/Start Systems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Underhood

Batteries For Stop/Start Systems

On all stop/start vehicles, the life and performance of the battery are measured by the vehicle in several ways.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Have you ever had a customer come into your shop complaining that their vehicle is telling them their battery needs to replaced or that stop/start has been disabled? This is becoming more common as vehicles and battery management systems become more sophisticated.

Related Articles

On all stop/start vehicles, the life and performance of the battery are measured by the vehicle in several ways. These constant checks prevent the engine from being stopped and the battery from not having the power to restart. Some manufacturers call it a battery or power management system but, whatever its name, the goal of the system is to balance the load on the alternator and battery. Most of all, these monitoring steps prevent the customer from being stranded.

Most stop/start systems can use current-measuring sensors in the battery cables and will look at the electrical loads on the vehicle. Some more advanced systems will have connections on the positive and negative battery terminals that measure the internal resistance. 

All systems also look at voltage drop during cranking. If the voltage drops too low or for too long, it will set a code and turn on the battery light in the instrument cluster.

Most systems use sensors to measure the temperature of the battery. Sensors can be on or inside the battery, and some systems have the temperature sensor in the positive battery cable. If the engine control module is mounted near the battery under the hood, the temperature sensor in the module will be used to estimate battery temperature. 

Why is battery temperature important? A battery contains a chemical reaction that is sensitive to hot and cold. If a battery is cold, the chemical reaction between the plates and acid occurs slower, and less power is available. If a battery gets too hot, it could damage the capacity of the battery to store energy.   

With a scan tool, it is possible to see data PIDs that indicate the life of the battery and the outputs of the sensors related to the condition of the battery. Some codes can be set for the battery and the sensors and also have monitors and parameters. 

The diagnostic strategy for the battery and electrical system requires research to see how the system measures battery life and performance. You will need to confirm the condition of the battery using a tester. 

Most stop/start systems use a deep cycle aggregated glass mat battery (AGM) or advanced flooded battery. This type of battery requires different testing methods and shop chargers than conventional standard flooded lead-acid batteries. 

Don’t just use a voltmeter to determine the state of charge: voltage readings can be different for AGM batteries. Due to differences in internal construction, AGM batteries have lower internal resistance when compared to a conventional lead-acid battery. AGMs can charge faster and recover faster after starting the engine. Also, AGM batteries perform better at colder temperatures. 

More sophisticated battery testers can take these internal engineering features into account. Some vehicles use a second battery to handle non-starter loads, so the occupants don’t notice any disruption to the HVAC or audio systems when the engine is off. 

Never take a new battery for granted. Often, customers will install a battery on their own or have a battery replacement performed at retail auto parts or “big box” store. The battery may fit, but it will likely be a conventional flooded battery instead of an AGM, or the specification for cold-cranking amps or reserve capacity will not match the vehicle. If you see a new battery, test it and make sure it is the correct battery for the application.

The other diagnostic area for inspection is the battery cables. Many have sensors mounted on the positive battery terminals. Also, most terminals will have more than one wire, typically leading to a power distribution module under the hood. If the connection to the battery is compromised by poor installation or corrosion, it can cause codes or the stop/start system to be deactivated.

You May Also Like

Underhood

Cabin Air Filter Replacement

There are three major reasons to replace a cabin air filter in the winter.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Often driven by an “out of sight, out of mind” mentality, most consumers don’t think about purchasing cabin air filters. That’s why educating consumers on the benefits of cabin air filters can be a shop’s best sales pitch for selling these maintenance add-ons.

A recent survey found that 49% of cabin air filters are sold during the spring. Increased pollen counts, coupled with the benefits cabin air filters provide for allergy sufferers, makes for a fairly easy sell. One could argue, however, that winter is the more important season to replace a vehicle’s filter.

Read Full Article

More Underhood Posts
BMW 4-Series Service

The 4-series does not stray far from the typical BMW engineering and operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Solving A No-Spark Condition

Communication errors or missing data from a dead module could be the cause.

By Andrew Markel
Tool Up For Belts

Here are six tools to make your next belt replacement more productive.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Reflashing Power Supplies

Trying to make do with a battery charger or jumper pack can cost you more.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

ABS Diagnostics

ABS is the foundation of the ESC system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Livestream TODAY: Batteries and Alternators

Join the experts for a one-hour livestream TODAY at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Diagnostic Procedures For Stop/Start Systems

Stop/start technology is more than just a switch wired to the brake pedal and starter.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compressor Oil for R1234yf

Working on R-1234yf systems is not that different from the R-134a variety.

By Andrew Markel