How Ignition Coils And Plugs Find The Path Of Least Resistance

Electricity is always looking for the path of least resistance to find ground in a circuit. This basic fundamental of direct current (DC) electricity governs how engineers design any circuit. The rule means that on one side of a circuit you have positive electricity and the other you have a ground. In between, you have a load like a motor, solenoid or other components that change the electricity into work or another form of electricity. If all or just some of the electricity can go to ground before reaching the component, the electrical part will malfunction. This basic principle of electricity has a direct connection to how the primary and secondary windings of an ignition coil operates.

Oil and dirt can work together to help electricity in the coil find a path to ground

Primary Circuit

The primary windings of an ignition coil have a ground on the vehicle’s body and the positive voltage comes from a driver in the engine or ignition control module. The bad grounds to the ignition coil can reduce the amount of current flowing through a coil. The coil will have to work harder to transform low-voltage/high current energy in the primary coil into high-voltage/low-current energy in the secondary windings.

Secondary ignition energy will try to find a path to ground through damaged spark plug wires and when the epoxy filling of a coil begins to break down.

Ground wires on the primary side of the ignition coils typically use a single point on the chassis or body. The location and routing of the ground distribution can be found in the wiring diagram.

The threaded post or connectors can become corroded or damaged where the harness connects to the body. On some vehicles, the harness can be damaged by heat, leaking oil or physical damage.