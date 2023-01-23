 Parts and Artificial Intelligence

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Commentary

Parts and Artificial Intelligence

In the past 25 years, things have changed with the Internet.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

I ran across an old binder I had when I was a service writer at a shop in 1996. There was a phone list for our local parts suppliers in the back of it. At the top of the list were the four first-call jobber stores. Below that list were another 10 specialty suppliers for items like radiators, speedometer repair and European parts. Every phone number was just seven digits because they hadn’t run out of phone numbers yet because of cell phones. 

Related Articles

Twenty-five years ago, almost every part we ordered took at least two phone calls. The first phone call was for pricing and availability to build the estimate. Then, once you sold the job, you followed up with another phone call to order the part.

It was a great system because every phone number in the book connected you to a skilled parts professional who could find the parts you needed. If they didn’t have it, most of them would tell you where you might be able to find it with another local source. Beyond that, any counter pro could tell you where their driver was and the ETA to your shop. Remember, this was before everybody had a cell phone and GPS tracking. 

The phone system for ordering parts utilized the intelligence of the technician, service writer and parts professional to get the correct parts for the vehicle. It was not exactly the most efficient way to write estimates or manage the repair order, but it got the job done.

In the past 25 years, things have changed with the Internet. Now, a service writer can find parts and even check inventory status from multiple vendors without any phone calls. The parts information can be loaded into the estimate and ordered with one click once the repair is authorized.

Does this mean the parts counter professional is no longer relevant? Not at all. This is especially true in the case of brake pads. First, you can enter the make, model and year into a parts catalog. Then, you can sort the results by availability, pricing, and even filter by brand. But, the one thing you can’t sort or filter is reputation.

Reputation is something that is earned. It is forged between the parts professionals and technicians. It is a symbiotic relationship where the two parties are vested in getting a driver back on the road. 

While a catalog will tell you what will fit, it will not tell you if other shops have had issues with the part or if a better part is available in the inventory. This organic intelligence can translate into a successful repair or a comeback.

I am not saying you should call for parts instead of ordering parts online. But, you should value your parts professional for information and their knowledge about parts and brands more than ever. They also need your information about your experiences with parts or brands. So, pick up the phone sometimes to help this ecosystem of learning flourish.

You May Also Like

Commentary

Dressing For Success In The Shop

Here’s a look into the many options available in today’s workwear specifically designed for automotive technicians.

Avatar
By Eric Garbe

This article is courtesy of TechShop magazine.

I often wonder how many are afflicted with the same disorder I have — I can’t stop working on cars. This could be the reason that one of my favorite parts of being an auto technician was always the uniform service. I’d wear my uniform home and work on cars until late in the night, then fix whatever else was needed around the house. I never had to worry about ruining my own clothes.

Read Full Article

More Commentary Posts
The Changing Vehicle Ownership Cycle

Fewer new cars and higher used car prices mean the better option may be for drivers to keep their current vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist

With new ADAS features using cameras mounted to the glass, the OE vs. aftermarket glass discussion has taken on a new twist.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Our Image Problem

If you search the term “mechanic” you get an interesting idea on how different cultures value repair professionals.

By Andrew Markel
Appetite For Training Shown In Orlando

There’s no doubt – attendees were hungry for knowledge.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

According to several different automotive instructors, low wages are a top contributor to the technician shortage.

By Nadine Battah
Is There a Used and New Car Bubble?

The main driver of prices has been the computer chip shortage.

By Andrew Markel
Is It Really That Bad?

It can be challenging keeping up with new technology. But, it has been this way for almost 100 years.

By Andrew Markel