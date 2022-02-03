Porsche Active Motor Mounts

The first innovation was the fluid-filled motor mount. As the engine put force on the mount, the fluid was transferred between chambers to change the compression rate of the mount.

The next evolution was a system that could change the stiffness of the mount depending on the load on the engine. Such a mount can be relatively soft at idle to absorb the unwanted shakes produced by widely or unevenly spaced cylinder firings, then stiffen up at higher engine speeds and loads to limit unwanted engine motions. It’s the best of both worlds, but it does require some type of external controls and inputs.

Most of these mounts used engine vacuum to adjust the stiffness of the mount. Early mounts had vacuum applied directly from the engine. Later mounts use a solenoid controlled by a pulse width modulated signal from the ECM to better control the valving.

The greatest leap forward for engine mounts has been the magnetorheological fluid, which contains metal particles suspended in oil. When exposed to a magnetic field, the fluid changes viscosity. If you use an electromagnet, you can actively change the viscosity and dampenining characteristics in milliseconds.