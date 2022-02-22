Solving VW False Fuel Pressure Reading

Click Here to Read More

Models

2007-2008 Eos (2.0L – BPY)

2007-2008 Jetta (2.0L – BPY)

2007-2008 GTI (2.0L – BPY)

2007-2008 Passat (2.0L – BPY)

Reference Number: SB-10044939-4844

Due to fuel intrusion into the low-pressure system fuel pressure sensor (G410), a false signal may be sent to the controller, resulting in a reading that is out of tolerance. Comparing Measure Value Block 103 with 106 is not an accurate method to diagnose low-side fuel pressure sensor G410. Improvements have been made to new revisions of the G410 fuel pressure sensor.

Service

FIGURE 1

1. Verify the customer did not run out of fuel at the time the DTCs were stored.

2. Inspect that latest fuel pressure sender P/N 06E 906 051 K (Figure 1) is installed; if not replace the old-style component with the new-style component and run Basic Settings 103 to adapt system.