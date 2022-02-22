 Solving VW False Fuel Pressure Reading -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Solving VW False Fuel Pressure Reading

on

Transmission Valve Body Replacement Tips

on

BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

on

Oil and Carbon Deposits
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Meet Ethan Galentine, February's Student of the Month! Video
play

Meet Ethan Galentine, February's Student of the Month!

Diagnosing Catalytic Converter Problems (Video) Video
play

Diagnosing Catalytic Converter Problems (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Solving VW False Fuel Pressure Reading

First, verify the customer did not run out of fuel at the time the DTCs were stored.
 

on

MIL ON with DTCs P310B, P129F, P008B, P129E, P008A, P2540 or P0087 Stored in ECM Fault Memory

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Models

  • 2007-2008 Eos (2.0L – BPY)
  • 2007-2008 Jetta (2.0L – BPY)
  • 2007-2008 GTI (2.0L – BPY)
  • 2007-2008 Passat (2.0L – BPY)

Reference Number: SB-10044939-4844

Due to fuel intrusion into the low-pressure system fuel pressure sensor (G410), a false signal may be sent to the controller, resulting in a reading that is out of tolerance. Comparing Measure Value Block 103 with 106 is not an accurate method to diagnose low-side fuel pressure sensor G410. Improvements have been made to new revisions of the G410 fuel pressure sensor.

Service

FIGURE 1

1. Verify the customer did not run out of fuel at the time the DTCs were stored.

2. Inspect that latest fuel pressure sender P/N 06E 906 051 K (Figure 1) is installed; if not replace the old-style component with the new-style component and run Basic Settings 103 to adapt system.

Advertisement

3. Follow diagnostic program of GFF for applicable DTCs.

4. To check the low-side fuel pressure sensor -G410-, measure the fuel pressure with a mechanical gauge using the following method:

a. Start engine and allow it to idle for at least one minute.

b. Stop the engine.

c. Keep the ignition switch ON.

d. Measure actual low-side fuel pressure via mechanical gauge on the low-pressure supply line in the engine compartment (Figure 2).

FIGURE2

5. Add 1 bar (14.5 psi.) to the value obtained from the mechanical gauge to calculate the adjusted gauge measurement value.

6. Compare the adjusted gauge measurement value to the Actual Value stored in MVB 103 field 1.

7. If the MVB 103 field 1 value deviates more than ±1.0 bar (±14.5 psi.) from the adjusted gauge measurement value, then the DTC was likely triggered by a faulty -G410- low-side fuel pressure sensor. 

Advertisement

Sensor Replacement Procedure:

1. Replace the -G410- low-side fuel pressure sensor with P/N 06E 906 051 K.

2. Clear DTCs and verify that the problem was eliminated.

3. Run Basic Settings 103 to adapt system.

4. DO NOT replace the high-pressure fuel pump, electrical fuel pump, fuel pump control module or fuel filter unless problem persists, and further diagnosis indicates a malfunction of any of these components. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Automotive: Power Window Regulator and Motor Service

Automotive: Regular AC Maintenance Helps Prevent Compressor Failure

Undercar: Toyota Oil Leak Diagnosis and Repair

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician