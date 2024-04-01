 Toyota Steering Column “POP” Noise

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Automotive

Toyota Steering Column “POP” Noise

Follow the repair procedures for a complete fix.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Bulletin: T-SB-0015-13

Related Articles

Models: 2009-’13 Venza 

Problem: Some 2009-’13 Venza vehicles may exhibit a “pop” noise from the steering column when turning the steering wheel sharply during low-speed maneuvers. Perform the repair procedure outlined in this bulletin to address this condition.

Repair Procedures

1. Confirm the condition. With the vehicle in Park and engine running, release the column tilt/telescopic lever and rotate the steering wheel from right lock to left lock several times (refer to Figure 1). With the tilt/telescopic lever released, did the steering “pop” noise go away?

– YES: This bulletin does apply. Go to step 2.

– NO: This bulletin does not apply. Refer to the applicable
                Repair Manual for diagnosis.

2. Remove the lower steering column cover.

a. Remove the two screws.

b. Push the right and left sides of the lower steering column cover, and disengage the two claws as shown in Figure 2.

3. With the column tilt/telescopic lever released, fully extend the column telescope toward the driver’s seat and tilt the column up to the highest tilt position.

4. Using the syringe from the grease kit, apply grease to the column inner jacket and the stopper pin cam.

Grease Amount

  • Column inner jacket: 0.3-0.4 ml
  • Stopper pin cam: 0.2 ml

5. Cycle the steering column telescope (extend and retract) 10 times to evenly distribute the grease.

6. Engage the column tilt/telescopic lever.

7. With the vehicle in Park and engine running, confirm that no noise is present by cycling the steering wheel from right lock to left lock several times.

a. If the noise still occurs, inspect for distribution of grease over these areas and apply additional grease, as necessary.

b. If noise is no longer present, reinstall the lower column cover.

c. Engage the two claws clips to install the lower steering column cover.

d. Install the two screws. Torque: 18 in./lbs.  

You May Also Like

Undercar

Protecting Carbon Fiber Wheels During Service

Carbon fiber wheels are so delicate, cleanliness is next to godliness when mounting and demounting them.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

When a high-end sports car or supercar rolls into your shop, one thing is certain when servicing this type of wheel assembly: Those rims are expensive, so protect the wheel at all costs. 

This is especially true with today’s composite wheels, and, in particular, carbon fiber wheels.  

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
Updating Your TPMS Tools Regularly Matters

You can ensure your read is accurate by updating your tool regularly.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Cabin Air Filters

Cabin air filters will protect the health and well-being of the driver and passengers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Diagnostic Procedures For Stop/Start Systems

Stop/start technology is more than just a switch wired to the brake pedal and starter.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Pad Wear Sensors

Brake pad wear sensors have been around for years and continue to evolve.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Topology and Your Scan Tool

Topology influences how you access the modules with your scan tool.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ride Control Diagnostics From Tire Wear Clues

Learning how to read the tire and communicate your findings is the key to ride control service.

By Andrew Markel
Understanding Engine Timing- Chains, Gears and Belts

Engine timing is critical for overall performance.

By Eric Garbe
Air Filters and Fuel Trims

Modern engines rely on precise airflow and oxygen sensor data for optimal performance.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff