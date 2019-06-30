Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Checking Key Fob Signal And Operation

Doug Kaufman

Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.

Doug Kaufman discusses how to diagnose key fob issues, from fixing low signal to learning new fobs after they are lost or failed. Sponsored by Blue Streak.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

