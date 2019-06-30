VIDEO: Checking Key Fob Signal And Operation
Doug Kaufman discusses how to diagnose key fob issues, from fixing low signal to learning new fobs after they are lost or failed. Sponsored by Blue Streak.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Doug Kaufman,author
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
VIDEO: Checking Key Fob Signal And Operation
VIDEO: Oil Filter Maintenance Tips
VIDEO: No-Start No-Crank On Vehicles With Transponder Keys
VIDEO: Why Do Diesel Engines Need EGR?
Doug Kaufman discusses how to diagnose key fob issues, from fixing low signal to learning new fobs after they are lost or failed. Sponsored by Blue Streak.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.