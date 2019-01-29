VIDEO: Internal Hose Degradation From Coolant
Andrew Markel discusses coolant hoses, and how electricity flowing through the coolant can lead to the inner hose liner breaking down and failing. Sponsored by Dayco.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
