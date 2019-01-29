Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Internal Hose Degradation From Coolant

Andrew Markel discusses coolant hoses, and how electricity flowing through the coolant can lead to the inner hose liner breaking down and failing. Sponsored by Dayco.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

