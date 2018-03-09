Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Spring Design And Technology

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel explores the design of progressive springs and how they distribute shifts in weight and promote ride comfort. Sponsored by Monroe.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

