Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: The Damage-Free Belt Tensioner Job

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: VVT: How Oil Is Like Electricity

VIDEO: How Rotor Metallurgy Affects Braking Performance

VIDEO: The Damage-Free Belt Tensioner Job

VIDEO: Power Steering ECM Technology

VIDEO: Can A Dirty Or Damaged Air Filter Cause Rough Transmission Shifts?

VIDEO: How Temperature Can Affect TPMS Relearns

VIDEO: Can A Dirty Or Damaged Air Filter Cause Rough Transmission Shifts?

VIDEO: Power Steering ECM Technology

VIDEO: Is It A Leak Or Normal Residue?

VIDEO: Idle Quality On Kia Vehicles

Andrew Markel offers quick tips to ensure a belt tensioner replacement and installation job goes smoothly without causing any damage. Sponsored by Litens.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

Show Full Article