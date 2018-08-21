Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Tire Over-Inflation At The Pump?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: TSBs: A Good Watch, Not Just A Good Read

VIDEO: Fuel Pump Voltage; Different Numbers On Different Tools?

VIDEO: Steering Lead-Pull Diagnostics

VIDEO: Tire Over-Inflation At The Pump?

VIDEO: Belt Inspection For Tensioner And Pulley Health

VIDEO: ECM Alternator Regulation; No More Full Field Testing

VIDEO: Brake Fluid Grades; Too Hot, Too Cold, Or Just Right?

VIDEO: Noise Issues On Opposing Piston Brake Calipers

VIDEO: Can A Backup Camera Interfere With TPMS Signals?

VIDEO: PCV Valve Or Oil Separator?

Andrew Markel discusses how over-inflation may be caused by air pumps at gas stations. Sponsored by Bartec USA.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

Show Full Article