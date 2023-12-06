 Acura Frozen Starter Causes No Start

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Automotive

Acura Frozen Starter Causes No Start

Why won't the engine crank after the vehicle has been exposed to precipitation and then freezing temperatures?

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

MODELS 

2016–2020 MDX (except Hybrid)

Related Articles

2022–2023 MDX (except Type S)

2015–2020 TLX V6

CONDITION

The engine will not crank on the initial startup attempt after the vehicle has been exposed to precipitation and then freezing temperatures.

POSSIBLE CAUSE

Water can enter the starter motor. In cold temperatures, the water can freeze, preventing the starter motor from cranking the engine.

CORRECTIVE ACTION

Replace the starter motor assembly, if needed.

INSPECTION PROCEDURE

  1. Confirm that the engine does not crank.
  2. Inspect the starter motor for signs of icing. If icing is found, warm up the starter motor either by gently applying heat or allowing the vehicle to thaw inside the shop environment.
  3. After the thawing period, attempt to crank/start the engine.

If the engine starts, replace the starter.

If the engine doesn’t crank/start, continue with normal troubleshooting.

TIPS

-Using a scan tool, reset the Idle Stop Starter Counter.

-To protect the battery sensor connector from damage, do not hold it when removing the negative terminal.

You May Also Like

Underhood

ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Finding out if the vehicle has the latest version or calibration on a module is a required step.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In this article, we will focus on reflashing engine control modules and powertrain control modules. The process for checking the calibration for emissions-related modules tends to be more uniform and standardized than ABS and other modules. 

Scan Tools and Mode $09

The first step in the process is getting into the world of Mode $09. Mode $09 is the information mode of OBDII. The modes were standardized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) in the early 1990s. 

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
Catalytic Converter Replacement

Converters must be certified and labeled with the correct codes that are stamped into the shell when replacing.

By Andrew Markel
Bleeding the Brakes

It’s a simple concept, but not without the occasional headache.

By Eric Garbe
Deciphering An Engine Misfire Code

When the fuel and air mixture ignites in the cylinder, many changing factors must be met to pass a misfire monitor.

By Andrew Markel
AWD and ABS Services

AWD is always engaged and with the ABS brake modulator, can perform like systems with limited-slip differentials.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

BMW Telematics – Has It Really Been 25 Years?

The first step into the connected future took place in 1998 with “BMW Telematics” and the BMW Assist package.

By Andrew Markel
SkillsUSA Names First Competitor for WorldSkills 2024

Lily Williams of Jonesboro, AR, named as the official competitor for Car Painting at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Crankshaft Counterweights And Balancing

Imbalance in the engine exhibits vibration and damage. Balancing becomes critical to any engine build.

By Eric Garbe
Check TPMS, Save on Fuel for Your Next Road Trip

Discover the benefits of TPMS for enhancing safety, fuel efficiency and peace of mind during long road trips.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff