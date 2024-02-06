 Advance Auto Parts, Baker Mayfield Partner for Super Bowl

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Advance Auto Parts, Baker Mayfield Partner for Super Bowl

If there is a false start penalty during Sunday’s Big Game in Las Vegas, fans can win free DieHard batteries for life.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

tarting motorists’ attention to the safety and reliability of their automobiles during Sunday’s Big Game in Las Vegas by highlighting how “false starts kill drives” – both on the gridiron and in garages, driveways, parking lots and roads across America in the form of a dead car battery.

Related Articles

To encourage motorists to get their car batteries checked for free at Advance Auto Parts stores nationwide on National Battery Day, Feb. 18 – the Sunday after the Big Game – Advance will give select fans free DieHard automotive batteries for life if there is a false start penalty in Sunday’s Big Game. Fans and motorists should visit AAPFalseStarts.com or follow Advance on FacebookX (Twitter) or Instagram by 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 11, before kickoff to register for a chance to be one of five who will win DieHard batteries for life.

Unlike many “prop” bets during the Big Game in Las Vegas, Advance says this one is winnable: during the regular football season, games averaged more than two false start penalties. It’s also timely: the Big Game and National Battery Day arrive as the record-cold winter enters its fourth quarter. A new national survey by Atomik Research reveals that, while 91 percent of American motorists say they have experienced a dead battery – a false start – nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of motorists admit they don’t think about having their car battery checked until it’s too late. 

“Whether you’re under center or sitting behind the wheel of your car, false starts are the most frustrating way to kill a drive,” said Baker Mayfield, pro football star quarterback . “I’ve experienced false starts on the field and on the road. Both are self-‑inflicted and preventable, so I’m excited to partner with Advance to remind motorists to get their car batteries checked on National Battery Day and maybe win a free DieHard battery.”

As part of Advance’s “False Starts Kill Drives” campaign, the company will also surprise 58 randomly selected customers with a free DieHard battery on National Battery Day at participating stores nationwide. 

“We’re committed to customer care and advancing the needs of today’s motorists, such as offering complementary curbside battery testing and installation every day, including on National Battery Day, Sunday Feb. 18,” said Junior Word, Advance’s executive vice president, U.S. stores. “With Baker quarterbacking this effort, watching for a false start in the Big Game is a clever opportunity to remind motorists how easy it is to check the performance of your car battery and prevent unfortunate and even unsasafe events caused by dead batteries,” Word added.

Additional data from the national Atomik survey commissioned by Advance in January validates the need to remind motorists to get their car batteries checked:  

  • Only 2 percent of motorists indicate they have had their car battery checked before a cross-country road trip
  • Only 5 percent of motorists report having ever checked their car battery when there is a drop in temperature
  • 65 percent of motorists say they have missed or been late to something due to a dead car battery, including nearly 10 percent saying they missed or were late to an important life event – such as a wedding, funeral or birth of a child

To learn more, visit www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

You May Also Like

News

PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

PRT HEAVY DUTY, brand of ADD GROUP, announced it is exhibiting an extensive portfolio of its heavy-duty applications at HDAW in Booth 1417 at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ‘24.

PRT said it will showcase 100% Gas-Charged Shocks that cover more than 5,000 OE references for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, motor homes, pickups, cargo vans and more.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

The remanufactured Advantage clutches offer OE specifications at a more affordable price.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Product Introductions Cover 158.2M VIO

More than 770 new parts for passenger cars in North America were introduced by ZF last year.

By Mary DellaValle
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
East Penn Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

The campaign focuses on educating all stakeholders on recycling practices for vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

WAI Announces 96 New Part Numbers

The 100% new part numbers cover more than 54 million VIO.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MAHLE Selects Remaining Winners of Engine Giveaway Sweepstakes

The remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” giveaway were named.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Donates 12 Vans to Boys & Girls Clubs

Bridgestone grants $400K for youth transportation to 20 Clubs, aiding clubhouse access.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff