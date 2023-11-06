B’laster, Tomorrow’s Tech Seeks Top Teachers

B’laster Corp. and Tomorrow’s Tech are once again searching for automotive technology instructors who think outside of the toolbox with the 2023-2024 B’laster Instructor of the Year.

The Instructor of the Year program recognizes the auto instructor who takes an unconventional approach to education, works a little too hard and most importantly, is committed to educating the best future technicians. This isn’t your typical contest because the Instructor of the Year is far from your typical educator.

Six instructors will be featured by Tomorrow’s Tech from November 2023 through April 2024 and, from those instructors, we will name the 2023-2024 B’laster Instructor of the Year.

The Winning instructor will be featured in a video produced by Tomorrow’s Tech staff during May 2024 and showcased on the Tomorrow’s Technician website and eNewsletter. As the Instructor of the Year, you not only win a revered title few have ever held, but you also win a visit* from B’laster and Tomorrow’s Tech to your school to celebrate your achievements, $1,000 for your school, $500 for yourself, and some great prizes from B’laster for your classroom.

*When allowed

About

The Instructor of the Year program recognizes the automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges who think outside of the toolbox.

Automotive technology instructors are invited to nominate themselves, or – new this year – students and community members can nominate their instructors that are doing an exceptional job. This is no time to be humble. We want to recognize these instructors for their hard work and the positive impact their class has one future techs.

Each month Tomorrow’s Tech and B’laster will choose an instructor story to feature online, in the eNewsletter and on social media platforms. Seven instructor stories will be chosen from November 2023 through April 2024 and one of those instructors will be selected as the Instructor of the Year.

In May 2024, we will name the official B’laster Instructor of the Year.

How to Enter

We accept not only self-nominations from instructors, but also nominations from students and community member who believe their instructor deserves recognition.

To enter the Instructor of the Year, fill out our nomination form and tell us how you (the instructor) or an instructor has used an unconventional build, project or system that sets their classroom apart and make a difference. (Street cred for mentioning any B’laster products involved!).

Each month Tomorrow’s Tech and B’laster will choose an instructor to feature in various online formats. Each instructor will write a short story about how they think outside the toolbox to educate and inspire their students. Don’t worry if you’re not a world-class writer, the Tomorrow’s Tech staff will help you perfect your story!

Six instructor stories will be chosen from November 2023 through April 2024. We’ll announce the Instructor of the Year in May 2024.

Think you’re ready? Nominate yourself or an instructor for the B’laster Instructor of the Year!

Prizes

A special visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and B’laster

An exclusive video feature and web story about the Instructor of the Year during May 2024 on tomorrowstechnician.com.

A $1,000 donation to the instructor's auto program

A $500 Visa gift card for the instructor’s personal use

B’laster products for the classroom

A one-of-a-kind B'laster Instructor of the Year trophy

The five instructor finalists will receive:

National recognition in Tomorrow’s Tech’s eNewsletter and on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, as well as through social media channels.

A B’laster T-shirt

B'laster products and swag for the classroom

Contest Deadlines

Entries for the B’laster Instructor of the Year will be open year round, until March 15, 2024.

Six Winning Stories Announced:

2023: November – December

2024: January – February – March – April

Grand-Prize Winner Announced: May 2024