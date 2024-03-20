 Congratulations To March MindGames Masters -

Congratulations To March MindGames Masters

Those who figured out the answer to the puzzle from the image can see things others can't.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Congratulations to all of the contestants who got tossed into the hopper together and tumbled for a chance to be a winner. The Guess The Tool contest always brings out interesting guesses, so not everyone was eligible to win…but we’re happy to celebrate with you if you did!

The correct answer was Thread Files. It was a bit of a challenge.

Thread Files

Here’s who fell out. Congratulations to the 10 lucky winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

• Jonathan Flores, Bullard-Havens High School, Bridgeport, CT
• Bryan Peck, Career Technology Center, Scranton, PA
• Keith Greer, Unicoi County High School, Erwin, TN
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, IL
• Tyler Dickneite, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA
• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
Hayden Chapman, Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, MO
• Juno Zdroj, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. Answer the 5 automotive questions correctly and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, March 24. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

