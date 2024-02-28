 Pop Quiz Answers Were Right, Despite What Computer Said

Pop Quiz Answers Were Right, Despite What Computer Said

Luckily, 80 percent is the new 100 percent - well, the CURRENT 100 percent.

Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman
Published:

Just when you think you’ve seen all the crazy stuff computers can do to screw up a perfectly good Pop Quiz, last week happens.

Despite most of you answering all five questions correct, our computer mainframe decided to ignore one of the answers. Luckily, 80 percent is the new 100 percent – well, the CURRENT 100 percent. Next time we’ll insist to our AI future overlords that every answer be accounted for.

If you’re one of the lucky 10 randomly selected from all the mostly-correct entries, congratulations. You’ll be hearing from us about a $10 McDonald’s gift card. If not, well, there’s always another opportunity!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

Keith Greer, Unicoi County High School, Erwin, TN
George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC
Claude Townsend, Oakland Community College, Auburn Hills, MI
Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, WInter Haven, FL
John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
Evan Chaffin, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
Annmarie Lefeiste, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car – what’s it gonna take to get you in the contest today? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

