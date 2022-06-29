 BMW Diagnostics: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

on

Diagnosing Active Roll Bars

on

Tapered Wheel Bearings

on

Forcing Vehicle Monitors For Calibration
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

EPA vs California Emissions Packages (VIDEO) Video
play

EPA vs California Emissions Packages (VIDEO)

Cooling System: Hose Inspection and Replacement Video
play

Cooling System: Hose Inspection and Replacement

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

ABS Diagnostics

Underhood: ABS Diagnostics
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Undercar: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos

Underhood: Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos
Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension
Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Customers may experience a ticking noise coming from the front wheels while cornering without the brakes applied.
 

on

MODELS w/5×120 wheel bolt pattern:

  • F06 (6 Series Gran Coupe),
  • F07 (6 Series Gran Turismo),
  • F10 (5 Series Sedan),
  • F12 (6 Series Convertible),
  • F13 (6 Series Coupe),
  • F15 (X5 Sports Activity Vehicle),
  • F16 (X6 Sports Activity Coupe),
  • F22 (2 Series Coupe),
  • F23 (2 Series Convertible),
  • F25 (X3 Sports Activity Vehicle),
  • F26 (X4 Sports Activity Coupe),
  • F30 (3 Series Sedan),
  • F31 (3 Series Sports Wagon),
  • F32 (4 Series Coupe),
  • F33 (4 Series Convertible),
  • F34 (3 Series Gran Turismo),
  • F36 (4 Series Gran Coupe),
  • F39 (X2 Sports Activity Coupe)
  • MODELS w/5×112 wheel bolt pattern: 
  • G01 (X3 Sports Activity Vehicle),
  • G02 (X4 Sports Activity Coupe),
  • G05 (X5 Sports Activity Vehicle),
  • G06 (X6 Sports Activity Coupe),
  • G07 (X7 Sports Activity Vehicle),
  • G12 (7 Series Sedan),
  • G14 (8 Series Convertible),
  • G15 (8 Series Coupe),
  • G16 (8 Series Gran Coupe),
  • G20 (3 Series Sedan),
  • G29 (Z4 Roadster),
  • G30 (5 Series Sedan),
  • G32 (640i xDrive Gran Turismo),
  • I01 (i3),
  • I12 (i8 Coupe),
  • I15 (i8 Roadster) 

Customers may experience a ticking noise coming from the front wheels while cornering without the brakes applied. This is especially noticeable at low speeds. And, of course, the vehicle must be moving.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This may be caused by microscopic movement of the contact interface between the inner brake disc and the wheel bearing flange on vehicles equipped with lightweight brake discs. To correct the issue, a friction ring must be installed between the brake disc and the wheel bearing flange.

Service Procedure:

  1. Verify that the noise is produced when cornering without the brakes applied.
  2. Verify that lightweight brake rotors are installed on the vehicle (Figure 1).
  3. Remove the brake discs. Clean the wheel bearing flange with brake cleaner.
  4. Install the “friction ring” on wheel bearing flange (Figure  2).
  5. Repeat the procedure for the opposite front wheel. Reassemble in reverse order.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Automotive: BMW i-Series Service and Maintenance

Underhood: Volvo Engine Service

Undercar: Audi Brake Pad Wear Sensors

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician