BMW Diagnostics: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

MODELS w/5×120 wheel bolt pattern: F06 (6 Series Gran Coupe),

F07 (6 Series Gran Turismo),

F10 (5 Series Sedan),

F12 (6 Series Convertible),

F13 (6 Series Coupe),

F15 (X5 Sports Activity Vehicle),

F16 (X6 Sports Activity Coupe),

F22 (2 Series Coupe),

F23 (2 Series Convertible),

F25 (X3 Sports Activity Vehicle),

F26 (X4 Sports Activity Coupe),

F30 (3 Series Sedan),

F31 (3 Series Sports Wagon),

F32 (4 Series Coupe),

F33 (4 Series Convertible),

F34 (3 Series Gran Turismo),

F36 (4 Series Gran Coupe),

F39 (X2 Sports Activity Coupe)

MODELS w/5×112 wheel bolt pattern:

G01 (X3 Sports Activity Vehicle),

G02 (X4 Sports Activity Coupe),

G05 (X5 Sports Activity Vehicle),

G06 (X6 Sports Activity Coupe),

G07 (X7 Sports Activity Vehicle),

G12 (7 Series Sedan),

G14 (8 Series Convertible),

G15 (8 Series Coupe),

G16 (8 Series Gran Coupe),

G20 (3 Series Sedan),

G29 (Z4 Roadster),

G30 (5 Series Sedan),

G32 (640i xDrive Gran Turismo),

I01 (i3),

I12 (i8 Coupe),

I15 (i8 Roadster) Customers may experience a ticking noise coming from the front wheels while cornering without the brakes applied. This is especially noticeable at low speeds. And, of course, the vehicle must be moving.

