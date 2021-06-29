 ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

on

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

on

10 Timing Belt Tips

on

R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Video: When Should the Fuel Filter Be Replaced Video
play

Video: When Should the Fuel Filter Be Replaced

VIDEO: How To Install a Power Steering Pump Pulley Video
play

VIDEO: How To Install a Power Steering Pump Pulley

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics
The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds

Undercar: The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds
Collision, Mechanical And Transportation Crossover Is Real

Automotive: Collision, Mechanical And Transportation Crossover Is Real
Diagnosing Subaru Low Tire Pressure Warnings

Undercar: Diagnosing Subaru Low Tire Pressure Warnings
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Underhood

ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Finding out if the vehicle has the latest version or calibration on a module is a required step.
Advertisement
 

on

In this article, we will focus on reflashing engine control modules and powertrain control modules. The process for checking the calibration for emissions-related modules tends to be more uniform and standardized than ABS and other modules. 

Advertisement

Scan Tools and Mode $09

The first step in the process is getting into the world of Mode $09. Mode $09 is the information mode of OBDII. The modes were standardized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) in the early 1990s. 

You deal with Mode $09 every day if you have a scan tool that can auto-identify a vehicle by pulling the vehicle identification number (VIN) through the OBDII port. 

No matter if it is a PC or tablet-based scan tool, you should be able to retrieve Mode $09 data though it probably won’t be called that. Some scan tools might call it by different names. The information should be accessible using the generic OBDII functions or using vehicle-specific software. When you find the data, you will have three numbers you need to look for. The first is the VIN. Make sure the VIN corresponds with the vehicle you are working on. It is possible to have a VIN mismatch on some older vehicles. Remember, the correct VIN is required to access the latest calibration.

The next number is the Module Calibration Number or CALID. This information is typically the calibration number corresponding to the OEM’s part number and the number you will use to compare to the latest firmware. You will also need the VIN for the OE reprogramming website.

Advertisement

On the screen with the CALID will be the calibration verification number or CVN. This number is a way to verify if the calibration is correct by performing a “checksum” of the calibration on the module. According to some OEMs, if some parameters like fuel and spark maps are changed, the CVN will change. Often OEMs will use this to verify their code is unaltered.

Deciphering the CALID number requires a little more skill and research. You will need access to the OEM’s repair information website to check the CALID. Some OEMs like GM make the information available without having to create an account. Some OEMs like Chrysler will keep the data behind a login. 

Advertisement

Sometimes it is possible to find calibration numbers in a technical service bulletin (TSB). But remember that TSBs are often updated, and your copy might be superseded. Also, if the vehicle does not have the same problem described in the TSB, reflashing or reprogramming might not be necessary. For some vehicles, you might have to dig deeper to determine if the update will work by looking at things like “sale codes” for Chrysler or RPO codes for GM.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Underhood: Fuel Pump Controls For Pressure and Volume

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: How To Replace The Water Pump On A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Underhood: Gasoline Direct Injection Is Better, But Not Perfect

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician