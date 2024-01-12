Fuel Types and Engine Performance

Courtesy of Engine Builder

You may already be aware that the type of fuel you put into your vehicle can have a significant impact on its performance. By understanding the details of how fuel interacts with the engine, you will be better equipped to make informed decisions about which fuel to choose for your vehicle.

For starters, one crucial aspect of fuel that affects engine performance is its octane rating. The octane rating is a measure of a fuel’s ability to resist knocking or pinging during combustion. Higher octane fuels have a greater resistance to knocking, making them suitable for high-performance engines or vehicles with a high compression ratio. On the other hand, lower octane fuels are more prone to knocking, which can lead to decreased engine performance and potential damage in certain engines.

When fuel with a lower octane rating is used in an engine designed for higher octane fuel, the engine’s computer system may detect knocking and adjust the ignition timing to prevent it. However, this adjustment can result in reduced power output and overall performance. Therefore, it is crucial to use the recommended octane level specified by the manufacturer for your specific vehicle to ensure optimal engine performance.

The combustion process itself is also an important factor in understanding how different fuels burn inside the engine. When fuel is injected into the combustion chamber and mixed with air, it undergoes a chemical reaction resulting in combustion. The efficiency and speed at which this combustion occurs can vary depending on the fuel type.

“The burn rate of these fuels and the flame speed, that’s what’s the difference today,” says Lake Speed Jr. of Total Seal Piston Rings. “People throw octane at something and assume they’re going to have more power. No, in fact, it’ll actually make less horsepower if you didn’t tune the engine for that octane.”

Gasoline, for example, burns relatively quickly and provides a high amount of energy release per unit of fuel. Ethanol-based fuels, such as E85, have gained popularity due to their renewable nature. These fuels have a higher oxygen content, which promotes more complete combustion and can result in increased engine performance. However, it is important to note that ethanol-based fuels typically have a lower energy content compared to gasoline, which can lead to reduced fuel efficiency.