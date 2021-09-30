 Ford Engine Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood

Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

All affected vehicles typically have a 5.4L 3-valve engine.

 

on


Models:

  • FORD
  • 2004-2010 F-150
  • 2005-2010 F-250, F-350
  • 2005-2013 Expedition
  • LINCOLN
  • 2006-2008 Mark LT
  • 2005-2013 Navigator
  • NOTE: All affected vehicles have the 5.4L 3-valve engine

Issue:

Vehicles equipped with 5.4L 3-valve engine may exhibit an intermittent rattle noise while driving from idle up to 1,200 rpm when the engine is at operating temperature. In severe cases, a rough idle and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0022, P0021, P0340, and/or P0341 may be stored in the powertrain control module (PCM).

Action:

Replace the left and right variable cam timing (VCT) solenoids. 

