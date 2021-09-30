Ford Engine Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Underhood
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
All affected vehicles typically have a 5.4L 3-valve engine.
Models:
- FORD
- 2004-2010 F-150
- 2005-2010 F-250, F-350
- 2005-2013 Expedition
- LINCOLN
- 2006-2008 Mark LT
- 2005-2013 Navigator
- NOTE: All affected vehicles have the 5.4L 3-valve engine
Issue:
Vehicles equipped with 5.4L 3-valve engine may exhibit an intermittent rattle noise while driving from idle up to 1,200 rpm when the engine is at operating temperature. In severe cases, a rough idle and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0022, P0021, P0340, and/or P0341 may be stored in the powertrain control module (PCM).
Action:
Replace the left and right variable cam timing (VCT) solenoids.