 Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood

Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Here are the steps to follow if experiencing vibration, tapping or misfire after a cold soak in a Lexus.
 

on

Models:

2013-’16 CT200H

Symptom: 

Some CT200H vehicles may exhibit a vibration due to a rough idle or tapping noise from the hybrid transaxle after a cold soak. The check engine light may be on with codes P0300, P0301, P0302 or P0304 stored in the ECM. 

Correction: 

Lexus has released new software for the ECM to resolve the condition. If the vehicle has already been serviced for this condition, there will be a sticker affixed under the hood. After the vehicle is reflashed, allow the vehicle to cold soak to confirm that the problem is no longer present.

