Science Lesson – Tires And Traction Part Two

Class is back in session! When last we met, the lesson revolved around what traction and braking actually mean under conditions and how tire parameters (including tread pattern, tire contour, tire construction and tread compounds can influence overall tire traction or braking.

Depending on the type of traction or braking that a manufacturer uses as its area of focus, some tire components may be more effective than others. For example, as we discussed in Part 1, a racing slick is the most ideal when developing a tire for dry braking or traction since it maximizes surface interaction. Obviously, a racing slick isn’t the best option for everyday driving with the elements drivers encounter on a daily basis.

This article extends the discussion of traction and braking and includes tire development considerations for traction under both wet and snowy conditions.

Tire Development for Wet Braking/Traction

Let’s think about racing tires again, but now in the context of a rainy day. In weather like this, racers use wet or rain tires.

Wet/rain tires have wide circumferential and lateral grooves to quickly evacuate water, but they also require a soft tread compound.

A soft compound provides maximum traction to a surface, and therefore, is used in rain tires to help combat wet conditions. When considering street tires, other requirements like mileage impact the design and you need more than grooves and a soft compound to produce a suitable tire, but the overall direction for gaining better wet traction or braking is the same.

Whenever wet improvement comes as a requirement, tire engineers primarily focus on the three areas of compound, contour and pattern (see Table 1) with the following goals in mind:

Ability to dissipate energy quickly from tread compound (high µ compound);

Ability to evacuate water in both circumferential and lateral side from tread pattern (higher void);

Ability of wiping water film forming between the tire and surface from tread pattern edges (act as wiper);

An increase of block softness (balancing act) to increase the contact pressure at the leading edge by block bending and improving the wiping effect.

Table 2 provides a summary of components that can improve wet traction/braking. While tire construction and contour can improve wet braking, the effect is minimal so it is not included.

Tire Development for Snow Traction

For this one, let’s think about tire usage in the U.S. and Europe. In Europe, the usage of both winter and summer tires is the norm. Winter tires provide maximum levels of snow and ice traction, which is needed throughout most of Europe in the winter season. Now think of a winter tire and the first thing that comes to mind. Sipes—lots of sipes!about:blank