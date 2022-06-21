The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist

Courtesy of Body Shop Business

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Original equipment (OE) vs. aftermarket parts for the repair of vehicles has been a subject of debate for the collision repair industry for as long as I can remember. I’m not saying anything that’s not already known to all of us in the industry, but the debate is primarily between the vehicle manufacturers and the insurance companies. This leaves the repair shops and the customers caught in the middle. What’s the right choice? The auto glass industry finds itself in an interesting predicament regarding OE-manufactured glass and aftermarket glass. This has been a discussion for years, but with new advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features using cameras mounted to the glass, the tolerance required of the glass and its components to be correct for proper function, the discussion has taken on a new twist.

Advertisement

Changing the Game ADAS features have changed the game in the auto repair industry as automakers increase the number of vehicles equipped with more of these safety systems each year. With ADAS features, calibrations have become a common procedure to validate that repairs were completed correctly and the ADAS system is functioning correctly. Vehicle manufacturers have provided the industry with instructions and documentation on how to perform the repairs and calibrations as to what, where, when and how — including what parts should be used. Many vehicle manufacturers have statements on OE glass for replacement of windshields. Then, of course, there’s the real world of repairs and the costs associated with using OE windshields.about:blank

Advertisement