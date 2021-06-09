US Auto Industry Update: What You Need To Know

GlobalAutoIndustry.com’s latest Audio Interview “The U.S. Automotive Industry Update: What You Need to Know” features Daron Gifford, partner, Strategy Consulting Services Leader, Automotive Industry Leader, and Commercial Due Diligence Services Leader for Plante Moran. Gifford also is one of the automotive industry’s leading experts.

In the 13-minute Audio Interview, Gifford discusses these questions: Could you please give us a short overview of automotive industry in the U.S.?

What is the outlook for the automotive industry in the U.S.?

What are the main advantages of doing business in the U.S.?

What is the best way to find the right partner to do business in the U.S. automotive industry? About Daron Gifford Plante Moran Partner, Strategy Consulting Services Leader, Automotive Industry Leader, Commercial Due Diligence Services Leader. My clients look to me to provide insights to help their businesses grow, using objective, data-driven analysis. They appreciate my straightforward advice to help them make decisions; whether it’s good news or bad, I’m always candid because I know, in the long run, it’ll help them reach their goals.

Given my passion for strategic thinking and problem-solving, it made sense that I go into strategy consulting, and I’ve been fortunate to spend the past 40 years focusing on the automotive industry. One of my greatest accomplishments at the firm has been establishing our team as a global leader in the automotive industry through thought leadership and speaking engagements in countries like Mexico, Japan, India, and Germany. I’m currently writing a book on how technology is shaping both automotive and manufacturing sectors. I like looking forward — and to me, a good strategy means one that’s applicable today, tomorrow, and 10 years from now.

Outside of work, my true passion lies with my family. The success of my wife and children motivates me every day, and it’s a personal goal of mine to help them reach theirs. I’m also involved in the community — I like to volunteer with my wife to support the South Oakland Shelter, and I’m associated with the Notre Dame Preparatory School and Marist Academy, where I’m chairman of the board of trustees, and the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish, where I’m a finance committee member. I hold a bachelor’s degree in industrial administration from Kettering University and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business.

