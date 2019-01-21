Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Gasket And Fluid Compatibility

Andrew Markel discusses how gasket life can be maximized by using fluids that are compatible with it without early degradation. Sponsored by MAHLE.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

