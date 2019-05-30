VIDEO: Take Your Time With Timing Belt Jobs
Andrew Markel discusses the importance of reading the instructions that come with timing belt kits so ensure the job is performed properly. Sponsored by Continental.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
