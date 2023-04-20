WAI Introduces Advanced Smart Windshield Wiper Motor

The WAI LIN2 Wiper motor carries the latest technological advancements. This new line of windshield wiper motors are smart motors that process operation requests sent over a bidirectional LIN 2 (Local Interconnect Network) Bus interface with the SCCM (Steering Column Control Module) and Rain Sensor (optional).

WAI’s LIN2 Smart Wiper Motors are designed to deal with common faults and failures of wiper motors, the company says. Through replacement, WAI’s LIN2 Smart Wiper Motors have shown to reduce replacement comebacks, by simplifying a complex and often difficult part replacement. The LIN2 protocol offers the latest in intelligent control and ensures accuracy and compatibility for all vehicles that use it. With built-in diagnostics, the smart wiper motor will automatically align to the vehicle settings for wiper speed and matches the number of speed increments.

The wiper motor electronics smart technologies feature Transpo intelligent design. Transpo electronics design is a critical part of the WAI Global product development. Transpo is well known for designing and engineering innovative and high-quality electronics pulse boards, chip technologies, and rotating electronics components.

“WAI engineering works hard to develop solutions for smart wiper technologies that support all connection protocols including LIN2. Our goal is to enable installers to be able to complete a wiper motor replacement quickly with no technical programming steps. The product should be plug and play to get customers on their way” stated Bizhan Roozrokh, Head of Engineering at WAI. The electronic ecosystem is a rock-solid foundation that reliably and accurately adapts and controls all wiper functionality regardless of environmental circumstances.

WAI implements a design principle called the synergistic design platform that is applied to advance all sub- elements of the product. This results in improvements and innovations such as ultra-light aluminum housings that are engineered to prevent sensitive electronics failure due to corrosion leading to a longer service life.

WAI Smart Wiper Motors performance keeps wipers running even in the harshest conditions. Each unit contains 100% all new components that are precision assembled and unmatched in quality and performance. WAI has extensive coverage to ensure we have you covered with our extensive range of all makes and models. All parts and components are tested against OEM specifications to equal or exceed them.

For more information, visit WAI Global.