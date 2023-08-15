 Milwaukee Debuts New In-Ear Audio Solution

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Products

Milwaukee Debuts New In-Ear Audio Solution

Built to survive on the jobsite, this wireless audio solution is water, dust, and impact resistant.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Milwaukee Tool delivers innovation in jobsite audio with the new REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds. This solution provides users with premium in-ear audio, enhanced situational awareness, durability, and passive hearing protection, to deliver a best-in-class jobsite audio experience. 

Related Articles

The REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique Jobsite Aware Mode to deliver a trade-focused audio solution. When activated, this mode provides enhanced situational awareness by actively sensing external noises and reduces volume pass-through of loud sounds until levels reach a designated listening volume.  

Built to survive on the jobsite, this wireless audio solution is water, dust, and impact resistant. With up to 10 hours of run-time on a single charge, these ear buds deliver all-day run-time. The REDLITHIUM™ USB case battery provides up to 70 hours of run-time with multiple in-case charges.   

Designed for on-the-job use, these Bluetooth earbuds provide passive hearing protection, delivering Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) tips, available in foam (25 NRR) or silicone (22 NRR) for user comfortability preference. Bluetooth functions provide phone call and music capabilities with easy to use controls. 

Milwaukee provides a jobsite focused design with a new in-ear audio solution that allows contractors and service workers to stay productive and better protected on the jobsite without compromising sound quality. 

Specifications 

REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Ear Buds (2191-21) 

Includes:  

  • L & R Ear Bud  
  • USB-A to USB-C Cable  
  • REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Battery 3.0AH  
  • 3 sizes of Ear Wings  
  • 3 sizes of Foam Ear tips  
  • 3 sizes of Silicone Ear tips  
  • Manual   
  • Quick Start Guide  

Warranty: 

  • 1 year tool warranty 
  • 2-year REDLITHIUM USB battery warranty 

You May Also Like

Products

Streamlight Introduces Vulcan Clutch Rechargeable Lantern

Multi-functional lantern features 340-degree rotating head, clamping handle.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Streamlight Inc. has introduced the Vulcan Clutch, a rechargeable multi-function lantern that delivers 1,700 lumens and features a swivel neck and a 340-degree rotating head. The new light also includes a versatile clamping handle, enabling first responders to attach it virtually anywhere to provide light in multiple directions. 

“With its high-power LEDs, the Vulcan Clutch provides firefighters and first responders with the bright light they require in emergencies, plus it converts from a handheld lantern to a multi-function light that clamps virtually anywhere to accommodate situations where both hands are needed,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight’s chief revenue officer. “This two-in-one light with its clamp-on functionality is designed to assist firefighters in a variety of emergency situations, but it also serves as a work light in industrial environments and a portable scene light for roadside assistance. It clamps onto guardrails, buckets, the back of trucks and even serves as a roadside warning beacon with its flash mode functionality.” 

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Streamlight Stinger Color-Rite Rechargeable Flashlight

TechShop Reveal provides a 360 product video highlighting the industry’s latest innovations.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Launches Stinger Color-Rite Light

Flashlight allows users to better see the color spectrum under low light conditions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Heated Jackets, Vests and Hoodies from Milwaukee

Adjustable heat technology allows users to increase or decrease the heat level with the touch of a button.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament

Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS, a fully functional pair of water pump pliers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

New Master Series HL1000 and PL 500 from NEBO Lights

The HL1000 Headlamp and Task Light provide up to 1,000 lumens of bright light and various hands-free lighting option.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 ½” Composite Impact Wrench 

The AIRCAT 1125 is the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Ingersoll Rand 320PG Pencil Grinder

Leave a legible mark: Ingersoll Rand 140EP engraving pen writes like a pen.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mayhew Tools Introduces Screwdriver Product Line

The line, featuring both individual tools and sets, fills a void in the market for screwdrivers entirely made in the USA.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff