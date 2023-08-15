Milwaukee Debuts New In-Ear Audio Solution

Milwaukee Tool delivers innovation in jobsite audio with the new REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds. This solution provides users with premium in-ear audio, enhanced situational awareness, durability, and passive hearing protection, to deliver a best-in-class jobsite audio experience.

The REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique Jobsite Aware Mode to deliver a trade-focused audio solution. When activated, this mode provides enhanced situational awareness by actively sensing external noises and reduces volume pass-through of loud sounds until levels reach a designated listening volume.

Built to survive on the jobsite, this wireless audio solution is water, dust, and impact resistant. With up to 10 hours of run-time on a single charge, these ear buds deliver all-day run-time. The REDLITHIUM™ USB case battery provides up to 70 hours of run-time with multiple in-case charges.

Designed for on-the-job use, these Bluetooth earbuds provide passive hearing protection, delivering Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) tips, available in foam (25 NRR) or silicone (22 NRR) for user comfortability preference. Bluetooth functions provide phone call and music capabilities with easy to use controls.

Milwaukee provides a jobsite focused design with a new in-ear audio solution that allows contractors and service workers to stay productive and better protected on the jobsite without compromising sound quality.

Specifications

REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Ear Buds (2191-21)

Includes:

L & R Ear Bud

USB-A to USB-C Cable

REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Battery 3.0AH

3 sizes of Ear Wings

3 sizes of Foam Ear tips

3 sizes of Silicone Ear tips

Manual

Quick Start Guide

