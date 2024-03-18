 New ProMAXX Diesel Fuel Injector Seal Puller/Saver ProKits

New ProMAXX Diesel Fuel Injector Seal Puller/Saver ProKits

Ford Power Stroke 6.7L & GM Duramax 6.6L ProKits easily remove compression seals and shorten repair times.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

ProMAXX Tool introduces the Ford Power Stroke 6.7L Fuel Injector Copper Compression Seal Puller and Seal Saver ProKit (PMXISPS200PRO). The tool is designed to empower technicians to quickly remove seals from the head effortlessly and securely. In the coming months, a GM 6.6L Duramax Compression Seal Puller/Saver version will be available.

According to the company, with a precision machined, replaceable threaded tip that expertly grips and extracts the seal from the injector seat, this tool ensures efficiency and precision. The Seal Saver, an integral part of the kit, acts as a safeguard, preventing the seal from inadvertently dropping down into the valve cover valley. The company adds that this streamlines the extraction process and eliminates the need for three-plus hours of labor to retrieve a dropped seal.

“With unbelievably high compression and cylinder head temperatures, the compression seal can get covered with carbon deposits and become fused to the cylinder head,” said Milton Specialty Tool Group General Manager Jeff Del Rossa. “Traditional methods of using brushes or curved picks to extract the seal often fail due to the adhesion properties of copper on aluminum when heated.”

This new tool boasts a rugged, machined, knurled and hard-coated (anodized) aluminum body making the tool easy to use and effective.

For more information on the Ford Power Stroke 6.7L Fuel Injector Copper Seal Puller and Seal Saver Kit, and other ProMAXX Tool products, visit promaxxtool.com.

