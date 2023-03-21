Streamlight Stinger Color-Rite Rechargeable Flashlight

Streamlight has introduced the all-new Stinger Color-Rite rechargeable flashlight. Designed and developed to enhance visualization in low-light conditions, the Stinger Color-Rite features Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology, which allows technicians to differentiate between colors in dark environments.

The light specifically uses a High-Color Rendering Index (90 CRI) LED, allowing technicians to see the color spectrum as they would in natural light. Applications include matching and identifying colors, identifying defects, distinguishing colors, and reducing glare when working in tight spaces.

For more information, visit streamlight.com.